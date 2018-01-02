A Little New Year’s Eve Murder Mystery Party Never Killed Nobody

We have officially laid the year to rest. RIP 2017. It was nice knowing you. Sort of…

In celebration, our friends threw a 1920’s themed Murder Mystery party! It was a blast. Something you can definitely do in your own home and manage your own level of investment. Ours came from this website here if you are interested in hosting your own version. You can also find similar options here or here.

Tip #1 Be prepared.

As the host, you want to decorate, plant the props, shuffle the movement of people and facilitate the necessary theatrics for a convincing murder. It’s up to you how involved you want to get, just know that your guests will feed off your energy. Be sure to read all the information in your package.

Tip #2 Take mug shots at the door.

This is obviously optional, but as chaos reigns at a crime scene, it’s best to catch people at the top if you want good pictures. If you are feeling extra, set up a mug shot photo booth and designated photographer. Everyone is in costume so why not?

Tip #3 Examine the evidence.

ALL of the evidence. Literally all of it. You may or may not gather all the information you need from your fellow guests and characters. Keep your eyes peeled!

Tip #4 Liquid courage.

A little adult beverage goes a long way in helping loosen nerves and lowering people’s reservations about getting into character. No need to go overboard, but trust. It helps.

We solved the murder! But I won’t tell you who did it. You have to find that out for yourself!

Happy New Year and welcome to 2018.

