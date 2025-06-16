Abilene Author: Glenn Dromgoole

Before he was Book Guy, Glenn Dromgoole spent a career as “reporter guy” and “editor guy.”

Only after retiring as editor of the Abilene Reporter-News in 1997, did Glenn start writing books, including Book Guy: One Author’s Adventures in Publishing. To date, he has published 35 books, with another scheduled for next fall, tentatively titled The Spirit of Christmas.

Growing up, Glenn loved to read biographies and books about sports. He got to write his own sports book, along with former First Baptist Church pastor Phil Christopher, titled Parables from the Diamond.

Glenn says choosing a favorite book is like picking your favorite child, but close to the top would have to be his first published book, What Dogs Teach Us. That one made it to the New York Times Bestsellers Plus list and allowed Glenn and his wife, Carol, to open Texas Star Trading Company.

“But every one of my books has a special place in my heart for one reason or another,” he said.

Glenn is a total Book Guy now, with his second career revolving around books as an author, editor, reviewer, promoter and seller of books. He wrote a column on Texas books for 18 years, directed the West Texas Book Festival for 17 years and has co-owned the store for 20 years.

“I’ve been privileged to become friends with a lot of Texas writers,” he said.

By Loretta Fulton

RELATED: Abilene Author: Penny Parker Klostermann