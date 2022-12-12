Abilene Candle Co. is a new Abilene business bringing light to the SoDA District and the scents of West Texas to the world. The store is located on the east side of the SoDA district in the space formerly the home of Florence Posies and Honey & Fig Gelato. Owner and founder Jamie Foreman kept the flower shop’s layout with a shelving and store in the front and venue in the back. Right now, the fall and Christmas collection of candles are on display for customers to smell before they make their choice. Soon the shop will also be selling laundry soaps, bath teas, and 2 Prof ’s ice cream.

Jamie Foreman used to be a fan of traditional candles, until they gave her headaches when she lit them. Like many health-conscious people, she began diffusing essential oils in her home for the scents and health benefits. But she missed something the essential oils couldn’t provide.

“I wanted the light of the candle,” Jamie said,“ and I wanted a line that didn’t make me sick.”

During the COVID lockdowns, her family was also going through some difficult times, so she started making candles in her kitchen.

“I could lay in bed and worry or I could do something with that energy,” she said. “My therapy was to make some light.”

After perfecting the scents in her kitchen, she reached out to Moose Mountain Coffee around the time they were opening and asked if she could collaborate with them. The shop has a section of items sold by “Frontline Vendors,” and since Jamie’s dad was in the military, they offered to let her have a shelf space for her candles. Eventually she outgrew the space and when the former Florence Posies space became available, she took the opportunity to get a storefront. In summer of 2022, she opened the doors of Abilene Candle Co.

The candles are crafted from 100% soy and made with phthalate-free fragrances. Jamie said even people who are sensitive to big-brand candles are able to tolerate her candles just fine. Besides the scents, the names of the candles are half the fun!

“I smell something and then I get my sister and my daughter and within a minute we can name a candle,” Jamie said. “Our whole Texas signature line came together really easily.”

Customers can choose from candles like the piney “Sweater Weather” or lavender-scented “Lord Have Mercy.” The “Hot Wassail” scent is a Christmas candle with a cider and clove just like the drink her grandmother used to make at Christmas time.

If you don’t like any of the options in pre-made candles, you can make your own using the fragrances at the “Scent Bar.” Candle-making workshops also give people the chance to learn candle-making with friends or family.

Jamie said the back portion of the shop is a venue space called “Hive 325” used for showers or other parties. Upcoming events in November include a “Friends” TV-show-themed candle workshop, a fall candle workshop, and a murder mystery game night. In December, guests can come out for gingerbread house workshops and gingerbread-candle-making workshops.

abilenecandleco.com • 806 S 2nd St. Unit C, Abilene, TX 79602

By Haley Laurence

Photos By Maxine Photography