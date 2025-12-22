Abilene Influencer: Betty Bradley

Meals on Wheels Plus celebrated its 50th year of service to Abilenians in May, and fittingly quarterback Terry Bradshaw was the featured speaker at the anniversary dinner.

Just like Bradshaw, who led the Pittsburgh Steelers to four Super Bowl championships, Betty Bradley has led Meals on Wheels to the top of its game when it comes to helping those in need.

Bradley has been at the helm of Meals on Wheels since it became a nonprofit agency in 1975, first serving as the unpaid volunteer leader. When asked to lead the new nonprofit, Bradley was reluctant.

“Me!?” she responded. “I just have a high school education!”

But her reluctance was ignored, and 50 years later, she has proven to be the right choice. From humble beginnings, Meals on Wheels Plus has grown to include 110 routes in Abilene and 14 rural communities, plus expanding its services. The agency frequently faces funding challenges, and Bradley and her team are always looking for new ways to raise more money and tighten their budget. Earlier this year, Meals on Wheels was threatened with the loss of $1.9 million in federal funds, but the money was restored. Bradley was prepared for that challenge and any others that may arise.

“When times are tough,” she said, “we cut back, work hard and ride it out.”

It’s been that way from the beginning. A point of pride for Bradley is that Meals on Wheels Plus has never incurred any debt. When the first building was constructed at 949 Mesquite St., it was completely paid for before moving in. When the program outgrew that facility, a new kitchen and offices were built across the alley. That, too, was paid for before moving in.

Besides being a Super Bowl-caliber leader, Bradley has the compassion necessary to serve those in need. When she was asked to lead the agency in 1975, Bradley was hesitant but agreed to think about it. Then, she heard a devotion based on John 21:15-17 when Jesus commanded Peter to “feed my sheep.” It was a command that Bradley took to heart.

“For many years I haven’t been able to read this scripture out loud without crying,” she said. “I felt very strongly that it was a calling on my life.”

WHAT IS UNIQUE ABOUT ABILENE?

The caring, friendly people.

WHAT IS THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE THAT ABILENE FACES?

Turning buildings that are “eyesores” into attractive businesses/housing. Or demolishing them.

WHAT IS THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE THAT MEALS ON WHEELS FACES?

Having resources needed to continue to expand into other communities that either don’t have a Meals on Wheels program or their program has to close.

WOULD PEOPLE BE SURPRISED BY THE NUMBER OF CLIENTS SERVED BY MEALS ON WHEELS?

I don’t believe any other kitchen in West Texas provides 1,550 lunches five days a week.

WHAT SERVICES DOES MEALS ON WHEELS PROVIDE BESIDES DELIVERING LUNCH?

Volunteers delivering meals provide a wellness check and friendship for many people who will not see anyone else all day. Other services:

• A brown grocery bag of shelf stable food for a limited number of food-insecure clients

• Free pet food for clients’ furry family members

• Free annual exams for a limited number of pets owned by low-income clients

• Electric fans, space heaters and microwaves for needy clients

• Library books for Abilene clients who enjoy reading but are unable to go to the library

WHAT PART OF YOUR JOB GIVES YOU THE MOST SATISFACTION?

The knowledge that the lunch delivered is often the only balanced meal many elderly and other eligible adults will have that day. That it is a free meal for many people who, because of financial and health reasons, would otherwise go hungry. Knowing that the volunteers delivering meals also do a wellness check on each person on their route and call 911 when finding someone having a medical crisis.

Betty’s Favorites:

HOBBY: Genealogy

CURRENTLY READING: “Night Fall” by Nelson DeMille and listening to “Back of Beyond” audiobook by C.J. Box

DRINK: Caramel Frappe

By Loretta Fulton