Abilene Influencer: Brian Nagy

Being head golf professional for two major courses leaves little time for outside activities, but Brian Nagy finds a way.

He is the head golf professional for both courses operated by the Abilene Country Club, the older one on Treadaway Boulevard and the newer Fairway Oaks course. That’s a full-time job by any measure, but Brian is dedicated to serving the community as well. He is involved with various organizations and also assists about 30 charities in Abilene with their benefit golf tournaments.

“I love our community, and I love to be involved,” Brian said.

He serves on the board of directors of Junior Achievement and the West Texas Chapter of the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA). Brian also is a member of Kiwanis of Greater Abilene and Pioneer Drive Baptist Church.

Occasionally, Brian even has time to play the game he loves. He plays events hosted by the North Texas and West Texas chapters of the PGA as a way to get out of the office and see friends.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have consistent time to practice and play enough to be competitive anymore,” he said. “But I love to play in events.”

Born in El Paso in 1982, Brian graduated from El Paso Andress High School and was in the Golf Management Program at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. He earned a degree in marketing, “which I use every day,” he said, with a specialty in professional golf management.

Brian is the father of a 6-year-old daughter, Tessa. He has worked as a golf pro in a number of places, from El Paso to Chicago to Key West, Florida. He has called Abilene home since 2009.

“Abilene is the smallest town I have ever lived in,” he said, ‘and I absolutely love it.”

WHAT KEEPS YOU IN ABILENE?

The people are a huge reason why I’m still here. There is true kindness in our city. I have found a great community of people that make it very difficult to go somewhere else. I look forward to raising my daughter in Abilene.

WHAT MAKES ABILENE UNIQUE?

The Abilene area offers so much in such a small package. In a 15-mile drive you can enjoy our thriving downtown atmosphere, a beautiful country landscape, Dyess Air Force Base, safe residential housing, shopping, and restaurants.

WHAT IS ONE OF THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES THAT ABILENE IS FACING?

Our city is growing on all four corners, which is a good thing. However we still have a lot of children and families who are in need. My volunteer work with Kiwanis and Junior Achievement has really opened my eyes to the needs of our kids. There is a staggering number of children in our town that don’t get basic meals, school supplies, clothes, and a safe home life.

WHAT COULD THE AVERAGE PERSON DO ABOUT THAT?

Volunteer to serve these children. Look at what your blessings are and extend them to others. We all have strengths that can help. Donating time and resources goes a long way. When you do volunteer it will do as much for you as it will for the kids and families you are helping.

WHAT DOES SUCCESS LOOK LIKE FOR YOU?

If at the end of my day I can say that I helped someone, encouraged someone, and learned something, that is a great day. Professionally, I do my best to lead and encourage those working for and with me. As a father, I want to set a good example for my daughter in everything I do.

WHAT WOULD YOU SAY TO ENCOURAGE SOMEONE TO VOLUNTEER?

Volunteering does more for my soul than those I’m serving. It feels so good to help someone. It’s amazing how you can do the smallest thing and help dozens of people. Do it with your family, co-workers, church, or friends. No organization will turn you down.

BRIAN’S FAVORITES

CURRENTLY READING: “All In” by Mark Batterson and “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson

PODCASTS: The Bible Recap and Office Ladies

DRINK: Americano and Dr Pepper

By Loretta Fulton