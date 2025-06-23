Abilene Influencer: Cynthia Pearson

As the chief executive officer of Day Nursery of Abilene, Cynthia Pearson gets a few job perks that other top executives don’t – like going on occasional or special field trips and holding a baby as a stress reliever.

Pearson is only the second director that the Day Nursery has had since it began in the early 1970s. She became executive director in January 1994, following founder Bea Ganson, who retired at the end of 1993. The Day Nursery was started to serve the needs of working parents, primarily low-income working mothers.

“The program isn’t restricted to low-income families,” Pearson said, “however, 70 percent remain as such.”

Currently, four state-licensed centers serve the city – Sherry Lane, Vine Street, Cedar Street and Orange Street. Three centers also offer after-school programming and summer activities for school children.

There is always a waiting list, and the board has considered expanding a center for years, Pearson said. An issue besides the expense of expansion is staffing, which can be a challenge.

And what does a child care executive do in her time off?

Spend time with her grandchildren, of course.

“Spending time with them is pure joy…Grand!” Pearson said.

WHAT IS UNIQUE ABOUT THE DAY NURSERY OF ABILENE?

Day Nursery of Abilene is a nonprofit child care program started in the early 1970s to address the child care needs of working parents, primarily low-income working mothers. The program provides child care starting at birth. Some parents cannot afford to take a long maternity break. Some infants are unfortunately born into compromised situations and are placed in foster care. Many foster families are also working families and require child care services. The other unique aspect of Day Nursery is that I’m the second executive director of the agency. The founding executive director, Bea Ganson, retired at the end of 1993 following completion of the first center built from the ground up. Prior to that, centers were established in existing spaces and retrofitted for child care. This center was dedicated to her.

WHICH PART OF YOUR JOB GIVES YOU THE MOST SATISFACTION?

I can’t narrow it down to one…it’s great to see the successes of families and children because of the child care services provided by the Day Nursery of Abilene, especially those that we can help in an emergency. Being with the children is a highlight. It’s also been a pleasure to work with a lot of board members and board chairs who have been successful in their volunteer capacity and made a huge difference, especially during expansion and capital campaigns. Raising $1.3 million in just four months during our second capital campaign led by two fabulous women board members is certainly a highlight! Seeing staff be successful, children making great strides in our program, partnering with others for unique collaborative efforts and a giving community that believes in what we do, etc., all bring boundless joy!

WHAT IS THE CAPACITY AT EACH OF YOUR FACILITIES?

The total capacity is 600 children, the smallest center is 115 and the largest is 180.

ARE YOU AT FULL CAPACITY AT EACH?

No, not always. The goal is to over-enroll by 10 percent, which is very safe since not all children attend every day. If attendance is less than 80 percent each day, directors are required to enroll more children. Enrollment is based on staffing, which over the past four years has been a challenge at times, although we also have a lot of staff longevity.

IS THERE A WAITING LIST?

Yes, we have a waiting list, and we’re constantly working on it. The lowest waiting list is for 3-to-4- year-olds due to free PreK options. The largest is for toddlers and then infants and after-school programs, which is also limited to van space/after school pick up as well as space for field trips during summer camp.

Cynthia’s Favorites

HOBBY: Spare time used to be filled with my boys’ schedules, activities & sports. Now that they are both married and have infant daughters, I prefer to fill my extra time with them.

CURRENTLY READING: Jesus Calling and currently reading the Bible, chronologically. I read it last year but in order of the books of the Bible. Also, I’m currently reading LOTS of legislative bills related to enhancing and expanding child care this session.

DRINK: Water, a lot of it and often times with lemon. Coffee, an occasional diet Coke or dirty diet Dr. Pepper.

By Loretta Fulton

