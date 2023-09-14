Abilene Influencer: Donna Albus

People tease Donna Albus that she should start a new organization called “Volunteer Anonymous” because of her civic involvement.

She can scratch one of her commitments off the list–City Council. After serving six years in Place 3, Albus decided not to run again in the May election. Voters elected Blaise Regan to replace her.

Albus cited the new downtown hotel as the achievement she was most proud to see materialize during her time on the council. It took teamwork from many entities to see it become a reality.

“The benefit is already evident by all the revitalization and new growth in downtown,” she said. “If a room is never rented, it has already paid for itself.”

It’s easy to see why friends would think Albus should start the new “Volunteer Anonymous” organization. Her list of volunteer posts is impressive, including current involvement with the Abilene Rotary Club, Swenson House, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau board (past president), West Central Texas Council of Governments executive board, and tours of Abilene.

In the past, she has also volunteered with local and regional PTAs.

She also has been involved with school booster clubs, president of Preservation of Quaint Old Homes, regional governor of the Exchange Club, Grace Museum steering committee, Chamber of Commerce board, chair of Young Leadership Abilene, served on the Keep Texas Beautiful board for 31 years (Board Emeritus), KTB executive trainer, regional governor, and outreach coordinator, and Leadership Texas alumni board.

Yes, Donna Albus is a busy woman! She is a graduate of Knox City High School and the mother of three sons, Darren, Dennis, and Damon. She is kept even busier with 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Albus retired from the West Texas Rehabilitation Center in July 2014.

WHAT MAKES ABILENE UNIQUE?

The people are Abilene’s greatest asset. There is a giving nature that is hard to find anywhere else. They give of their talent, time, and resources. We are a railroad town, and our citizens reflect that strong, sturdy, friendly, dependable character. Individuals and groups will put aside their own projects to help another be successful in their endeavor. It is common for multiple groups (even competitors) to join forces for a common cause.

WHAT IS ONE OF THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES THAT ABILENE IS FACING?

We are much like the rainforest and are starting to decay from the inside out. Older sections of town need to be identified and rehabbed; it is called infill development. The whole town could stand a good cleaning. Pride in our surroundings is a must. We need to encourage each other to spruce up.

Abilene desperately needs a workforce that will fill all the new job opportunities being created. Convincing our young adults to stick around after graduation would be one solution.

WHAT WERE YOU MOST PROUD OF DURING YOUR TWO TERMS ON THE CITY COUNCIL?

The Downtown Hotel is nearing completion. It has been a dream for some for over 30 years. It took total teamwork from the state, elected officials, city employees, foundations, Chamber, businesses, and individuals. The benefit is already evident by all the revitalization and new growth in downtown (north & south). If a room is NEVER rented, it has already paid for itself.

After 30+ years of neglect we started a street maintenance fund that began the process of taking care of our streets, now and in the future.

I personally felt grateful that I was able to be a sounding board for some of the citizens that felt that no one was listening. Most of the time it was simply delivering the problem to the correct department to come up with a workable solution. The City of Abilene is blessed with a host of good people working to do the right thing within the law.

WHAT DISAPPOINTED YOU MOST DURING YOUR SERVICE ON THE CITY COUNCIL?

A limited number of our very vocal residents and those outside the city limits felt a need to demean the council any time they didn’t get their way. No consideration was given to working within the confines of the law. When each council person is sworn in they swear to uphold the law of the land. I had the privilege of serving with some of the finest people I have known and to have disparaging remarks thrown our way was disheartening.

Donna’s Favorites

CURRENTLY READING: All the Light We Cannot See – Anthony Doerr

FAVORITE HOBBY: Playing games of all kinds, traveling (physically, through books, & other experiences)

FAVORITE DRINK: Sonic Strawberry Limeade (or an occasional vodka tonic)

By Loretta Fulton