Abilene Influencer: H.C. Zachry

H.C. Zachry says “outlook” is what makes Abilene unique. But what makes H.C. unique?

“Outlook” applies there, too. You won’t meet a more positive, upbeat person than H.C. Zachry. That outlook, combined with know-how and an unsurpassed work ethic, has driven H.C. to do great things for the city of Abilene. He’s behind the establishment of Frontier Texas! It was his vision that transformed the T&P right-of-way from an eyesore to a greenscape and outdoor sculpture garden. In April, he was honored with the Heritage Award Grand Soiree at Frontier Texas!

H.C. also helped establish the Development Corporation of Abilene, which brings businesses to town and encourages retention. He was part of the team that pushed Abilene through the All America City process. Why are all those endeavors so important to him?

Many people are unaware of H.C.’s behind-the-scenes efforts. He’s best known as a local media businessman and renowned artist. He started by sketching Western scenes on the school bus and progressed to the point that his paintings now hang in major galleries and in the homes of serious art collectors.

H.C. has volunteered with numerous nonprofits and agencies in Abilene, and he encourages others to do so, too. He stresses that volunteering is hard work, but the payoff is big.

“It will pay internal benefits to you,” he said, “and external benefits to the the city.”

WHAT MAKES ABILENE UNIQUE?

Our outlook. While invisible to visitors and uninvolved residents, Abilene has people willing to rise to a challenge. They want their city to do well and will work hard and give money to make it happen. They invest their most precious commodity – time – to improve Abilene through many projects small and large. That quality may not make Abilene unique so much as it makes us fortunate.

WHAT IS ONE OF THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES THAT ABILENE IS FACING?

Education. Our schools rank low nationally, except for a few. Part of the cause may be a lack of parental involvement. All our citizens don’t approach things in the same way. Some had the benefit of education-interested parents. Others may lack that background. So, while some parents are at ease with our educational system, others may be wary about the seemingly authoritative structure or making their way through the maze of a busy school. Or maybe their employment overlaps with school connection times. We are all in different circumstances, but we are seeking the same outcome.

WHAT COULD THE AVERAGE PERSON DO ABOUT THAT?

Help involve parents – even one parent at a time. Select someone near you. Take hesitant parents to visit their school and teachers. Show them how to do it. Help parents involve themselves in their kid’s schoolwork. Assist the programs that provide after-school child supervision for working parents. It is not an easy problem. Funds are essential, but it also requires imaginative thinking, firm resolve and individual action by average people.

YOU ARE WELL KNOWN FOR CIVIC INVOLVEMENT. WHY IS THAT SO IMPORTANT TO YOU?

Competitiveness, I suppose. It is rewarding to work with others on a task that appears difficult or even impossible. Second, I believe each citizen has a responsibility, tempered by their individual situation, to work for the benefit of everyone else in the area. The game is not survival of the fittest, it is the survival of everyone.

WHAT WOULD YOU SAY TO ENCOURAGE OTHERS TO GET INVOLVED, TOO?

Start small on a subject that interests you. Join a Chamber of Commerce committee or something similar. If that doesn’t suit you, select one individual facing obstacles and assist them. Manage your time, because volunteering is work. It is another job. But it will pay internal benefits to you and external benefits to our city.

DO YOU HAVE A PERSONAL FAVORITE AMONG YOUR LOCAL ACHIEVEMENTS, SUCH AS FRONTIER TEXAS OR LANDSCAPING ALONG THE RAILROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY?

Frontier Texas! probably provides a lasting informational benefit to more people. The railroad beautification is viewed by greater numbers of people, though visual stimulation is often not consciously recognized…we just get a pleasant feeling.

Lots of other projects are good memories. DCOA establishment and the prison complex acquisition. Experiencing the All America City process, and so on. Having worked with other Abilenians on all of them is a rewarding recollection to me.

I’ve been involved in projects that worked…and some that didn’t. Some gave me spotlight time while ignoring people who had better thoughts, worked longer, did more heavy lifting. And in reverse, sometimes I was back in the crowd. Volunteers can’t expect applause as it’s unlikely to come – a volunteer can expect only the satisfaction they feel between their ears. That’s enough.

YOUR ARTWORK IS RENOWNED IN ABILENE AND WELL BEYOND. AT WHAT POINT IN YOUR PAINTING CAREER DID YOU REALIZE YOU HAD “MADE IT”?

Probably when my art began being purchased by people I didn’t know, which made me believe it had some inherent appeal. Art has been a 50-year-plus night and weekend occupation, and it has been good for Lanita and me. Between rodeo, art, and business, we’ve been privileged to be part of three completely different worlds – all full of great people.

By Loretta Fulton