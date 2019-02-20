Abilene Loves: Realtor

Stovall Realtors

3382 S .27th St.

stovallrealtors.com

Steve Stovall, a fourth generation Abilenian, spent 20 years in real estate before he opened Stovall Realtors in 2008. At that time, the real estate market was at an all-time low, but the rewards of building a real estate company based on shared values and ethics outweighed the fear.

Steve had a mission. A mission to set the standard of professionalism in Abilene Real Estate, to be ambassadors for the community, and to create an environment that enhances the lives of customers and associates. In addition to participating with the global project U.S. Military on the Move, a program that benefits military members as they relocate, Stovall has an exclusive program called Together for Abilene. In this program, Stovall associates can choose to donate a portion of closing to a local non-profit organization, and the company will match the donation. Through this program, Stovall Realtors has given more than $75,000 back to the community.

Shane Endreson bought a home through Stovall in October.

“We just bought our second home through Stovall, and they’re great every time,” he said. “Our agent was the best. She was very hard working and did an amazing job to ensure we got everything we wanted.”

Steve’s favorite memories involve his employees and customers, who are the reason he keeps doing what he does.

“Just about a year after we opened in the original location on Rebecca Lane, I can remember leaving the office and looking back through the picture window at all of the agent desks,” he said. “I remember thinking how blessed I am to be able to work with such wonderful people, doing what I love. There have been many other days like that.”