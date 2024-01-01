Baking it Big

Who knew that baking could be life-changing?

Our daughter, Elsie, has loved to bake for as long as we can remember. When she was just two, she’d sit on the counter beside me at our stand mixer, helping dump ingredients in and turn the mixer on. As she got older, she helped more, learning to crack eggs and measure ingredients, and eventually she started making cookies all by herself, too.

Elsie’s love of baking was encouraged even further watching Kids Baking Championship on Food Network. Elsie loved rooting for the kid bakers on the show, and it made her want to try competing, too. When she was 5, we had a mini baking competition between our three kids over Spring Break, inviting friends, family, and neighbors to help judge. She didn’t win, but we saw a competitive spark in her when she said she already knew what she’d bake the next year to win (and she did!).

When she was 8, Elsie decided she’d like to have a cookie business, and Elsie’s Awesome Sweets & Treats was born. This was when her dad, Brian, and I realized Elsie had a true passion for baking, and we saw her work ethic in full force. She did monthly cookie sales, choosing a flavor or two each month, and selling them largely through my Facebook page. Elsie started making videos for her cookie sales, and we discovered another thing she loved. Promoting her business in these videos was just as much fun for her as the baking. She’s never had a shy bone in her body, and it was fun seeing her personality shine through in her videos. She recently started having pop-up sales at Urban Relics, which she loves – both for getting to set up a display of all her baked goods and for talking to customers as they come in to shop.

Friends and family would tell us often that Elsie should be on Kids Baking Championship, but we never in our wildest dreams imagined it would truly happen. When we got the news that Elsie had been selected for season 12, we were thrilled, but it also felt completely surreal that she was getting such an amazing opportunity to do something she loves.

Elsie and I flew to the filming location together (and it was Elsie’s first flight ever, which made the experience even more special for her). When we arrived, we learned Elsie, at 9 years old, was the youngest baker in her season, and that made her a little nervous. She wondered how it would be – all the other kids were two grades or more ahead of her in school. Any nervousness about fitting in disappeared almost instantly, though, because the other 11 kids were so kind. The group bonded right away, and we knew it was going to be a special experience no matter how long Elsie got to be a part of it.

When we first got to the studios, Elsie got to see her apron color (blue, one of her favorites), and we settled into the hangout room above the set. We each had a space in this room where parents could set up to work, we could eat lunch, and the kids could play during break time. Soon afterward, the kids got to go down to the set for the first time stepping into a world they’d all seen on TV countless times and had only dreamed about really getting to enter. I literally got goosebumps as they left the room to go down, thinking about how Elsie’s passion for baking, her spunky personality, and her hard work had led her to this moment.

Elsie said baking in the kitchen was even more magical than she was expecting. It was full of colorful supplies, and she couldn’t get over how they had any ingredient she could ever imagine. Getting to meet the judges and hosts, Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli, was a highlight, too. Elsie said they were just as nice as she had thought they would be, and Duff was “very funny.”

I can’t say too much about the show – you’ll have to watch and see for yourself! I will say that this experience was everything we hoped it would be for Elsie and more. We knew she’d grow as a baker, working under time constraints and having to think quickly on her feet, but she also broadened her horizons. Before going on Kids Baking Championship, a lot of Elsie’s baking centered around cookies. After getting home, she couldn’t wait to try different cakes, eclairs, macarons, and more. She learned how to accept constructive criticism, how to face a challenge and adapt, and how to express her thoughts in an interview setting. We are so proud of her and all of the other kids.

Beyond all the skills and growth gained, our favorite part of the whole experience was the friendships we made. We’ve all kept in touch via text, and our family has been able to meet up with four of the other kids and their families. Lila and her family, who live in San Antonio, have become particularly good friends of ours, and we’ve gotten to hang out with them many times. Both Lila’s and Leland’s families have gotten to come to Abilene, and we loved getting to show them some favorites around our city.

We never could’ve guessed when Elsie was 2 that the first cup of sugar dumped into the mixing bowl would one day lead her to fulfill a dream at the age of 9 or that we would have met new, wonderful people from all around the country. We’re so thankful that baking changed Elsie’s life – and ours, too – in the very best way.

Follow Elsie on Instagram (@elsies_awesome_sweets) or Facebook (facebook.com/ElsiesAwesomeSweetsAndTreats) to see Elsie’s baked goods, message about custom order requests, and find out information on future pop-up bake sales.

By Christi Stark