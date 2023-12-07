Decorating a Children’s Christmas Tree

Is there anything better than experiencing the magic of Christmas through the eyes of a child? The lights twinkle a little brighter, holiday songs sound more joyful and presents under the tree seem that much more tempting.

As adults, we can get wrapped up in decorating our homes just so. (I know I do!) It must look just right.

While trimming your home for the holidays, do your best not to sacrifice the joys of the season by seeking perfection. Christmas is for everyone to enjoy. Especially the kids in your life.

Are there children in your home who would love to help decorate? Provide an opportunity for them to participate in decorating. Moments spent together decorating turn into gifts themselves.

The Children’s Tree

Having a tree set aside especially for kids to decorate is a fantastic tradition. Here are some tips for creating a kid-friendly Christmas tree:

The Tree– Consider purchasing a tree that is similar to the height of the child. This way kids can decorate the tree without much help from adults. And remember: always test the lights before decorating the tree. There is nothing worse than having a fully decorated Christmas tree only to find the lights are dead.

Decorations – This is where you can get creative. With a smaller kid’s tree, you can really personalize the decorations you use. These days, you can find a wide variety of ornaments, garlands and lights to create any theme imaginable.

Make it “Shatter-Proof” – Do yourself a favor and search out shatter-proof decorations to use on the children’s tree. You want this to be an enjoyable, no tears, stress free activity.

Storage– Purchase a plastic storage box that will accommodate everything: tree, lights, skirt, ornaments- everything. This way you’re not rummaging through your other holiday storage boxes trying to locate the decorations meant for the children’s tree.

Make it Personal

Personalized ornaments add loads of charm to any Christmas tree. I give a new ornament to my girls the day after Thanksgiving each year. Ornaments can reflect a child’s current interests, recall an inside joke or simply add sparkle to the tree. Make sure to write the date on each so kids can see their ornament collections grow year after year.

These darling ornaments are made by Abilene resident Caitlin Young, owner of The Scouted Stitch. She offers a variety of personalized gifts for kids including these embroidered ornaments. thescoutedstitch.com

By Callie Harris

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography