Empowering the Next Generation

Lutaline Fosah, known as Lulu, has a passion for mentorship. As a nurse, she loves to help others. She recognized the importance of mentorship from her childhood in Cameroon, where she was surrounded by strong women who supported her. Growing up, Lulu attended boarding school. There, each younger student was assigned an older student to be their mentor. Lulu’s mentor was a lovely girl named Ntang Mabel. She helped Lulu learn how to live away from home, keep an organized space, maintain personal hygiene and learn how to be on time. These lessons helped her for her entire life. She has mentors as an adult as well, especially spiritual mentors and business mentors. Lutaline said, “I am forever a student. I have so much learning to do from others. I keep learning to stay grounded.” A Heart for Helping: Creating GirlStrong Mentoring

Living in both Cameroon and now the United States has given Lutaline the unique perspective that mentorship is important across cultures. Little girls in Cameroon need to look up to strong, safe women, and little girls in America also need to look up to strong, safe women!

During an inspiring luncheon with the Christian Business Women’s Network, Lutaline met Melissa Vinson. After connecting with Melissa, Lulu accompanied her to the Boys and Girls Club for a presentation. When Lulu saw the need for mentors there, she was inspired to act on her heart’s calling. This was in 2020. Then Covid hit, and the need became even greater.

Through word of mouth and social media, Lutaline created the online group mentorship program, GirlStrong Mentoring. “I want girls to become self-confident and to be who God has created them to be instead of focusing on what the world or social media wants them to be,” Lulu said. She understands the importance of having other trusted adults in a child’s life. She shared, “When you build rapport with a child, she might share her goals and dreams. Then, along with her parents, you help shape her future. You also have a role in this child’s life and can make a positive difference.”

Fostering Connections: Partnering with Local Nonprofits

Once a month, Lulu hosts a Zoom meeting for girls ages 7-15, featuring a mentor who teaches about relationships, leadership and life skills like hygiene and self-confidence. Since GirlStrong is virtual, families do not have to drive their girls to another activity. Parents are encouraged to listen to what the mentor teaches and to deepen their relationships with their daughters by discussing what they learned.

GirlStrong partners with other nonprofits in Abilene that do similar work, such as Young Ladies Success and Youth Voice. Lulu recognizes the need for youth in Abilene to have support, and collaborating with these organizations motivates her to continue developing her program.

Last summer, GirlStrong hosted a two-day summer camp for the girls. With the support of local leaders, the girls learned about vision boards, leadership skills, personal hygiene and self-care, STEM explorations, teamwork and collaboration. Ivy Ofori Appah, a mother of two girls who are part of GirlStrong, shared, “We moved to Abilene during the COVID era, and making friends did not come quickly. When we signed up for the GirlsStrong Mentoring summer camp, the hurdle of being isolated was turned into bonding and making friends.” Ivy loved the confidence her girls gained during the camp, especially for her oldest daughter, who discovered some promising career path inspiration.

A Celebration: Gala for Queens

Every December, GirlStrong hosts a “Gala for Queens,” their annual in-person event that brings together mentees and their mothers for a Mommy-Daughter Dance and Dinner. Other mothers and daughters (or important women in a girl’s life, such as a grandmother or an aunt) are also invited to join in the fun! They dress up, attend the event at the Abilene Woman’s Club, share a meal and connect. Lutaline explained, “They finally get to see in person the other girls who have participated in the Zoom meetings.”

Mothers and mentors place crowns on the girls’ heads in a beautiful ceremony, encouraging them to speak words of affirmation to the girls. In return, the girls also place crowns on their mothers’ and mentors’ heads to reciprocate the love and encouragement. Everyone dances, eats and enjoys each other’s company. Ivy and her girls attend each year. She said, “It’s the sweetest and most beautiful night. I get to spend quality time with them, dance and speak words of affirmation over them. The best part is the crowns moms get to put on their daughters. I get teary eyes each year. It’s very emotional but a cherished memory with my girls.”

Cakes by Birdie donates a beautiful cake each year. Other local businesses such as Sweet and Sour Charcuterie, Christian Business Women’s Network and Jumps and Tents for Events, partner with GirlStrong to support the Gala. Lulu has envisioned and created a safe and uplifting environment where womanhood is celebrated.

After the 2024 Gala, Lutaline’s daughter approached her and said, “What you just said up there reminds me of this verse in the Bible.” She quoted 1 Peter 3: 3-4, “Don’t be concerned about the outward beauty of fancy hairstyles, expensive jewelry or beautiful clothes. You should clothe yourselves instead with the beauty that comes from within, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is so precious to God.”

Lulu smiled, as her daughter was quoting a verse that has been displayed in her bathroom her whole life. Lutaline realized that her most important work was coming to fruition. Her daughter had connected something special from their home to the mentoring work Lulu does with GirlStrong Mentoring.

Lutaline hopes to expand GirlStrong Mentoring to include more mentors and mentees. She aims to partner with small businesses that could teach valuable skills (like floristry, photography, baking, finance, cultural expertise, leadership, etc.), and she would love to partner with schools. If your daughter or granddaughter could benefit from this program, visit her website at https://girlstrongmentoring.gkwec.com/ or find her on social media at GirlStrong Mentoring.

By Laura Daulton

Photo Courtesy of Lutaline Fosah

