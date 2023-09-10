EventsToBeScene: Fall 2023

Get your dose of #eventstobescene and check out these awesome local Halloween and Fall 2023 celebrations!

Fall is here, and Abilene has plenty for you and the family to do this time of year. Check out these Halloween and Fall activities in Abilene!

Sep 16, 4-9 p.m.

Steinholding Tournament

Grain Theory is excited to be the official Qualifying Venue location for the 2023 Texas Steinholding Championship Tournament!

We will be holding multiple (men’s and women’s) preliminary contests on September 16th in The Blakeley. It costs you nothing – just sign up at the link in our bio to guarantee your spot or show up on the day and see if we have an open slot. The winners there will be crowned the 2023 Texas State Steinholding Champions and will each receive over $500 worth of prizes! So sign up at the link and come party with us on 9/16 where we will will be releasing our annual Festbier and running a Bratwurst & stuffed pretzel specials all day (yes, our delicious house-made sauerkraut included). Sign up to compete: https://www.graintheory.beer/stein Grain Theory, 202 Pine St, Abilene TX

Sep 23, 2 p.m.

Abilene Beer Summit

Get ready for Abilene’s Craft Beer Experience! Over 45 breweries and 125 beers to taste at the Abilene Beer Summit. Proceeds benefit New Horizons – newhorizonsinc.com Frontier Texas, 625 N 1st St, Abilene TX

Sep 30, 11 a.m.

OktoberFest 2023

Our annual Oktoberfest out here; and we are celebrating SunnnHaus Style. Live music, Food Truck, and a whole lotta fun! Doors open at 11. We will have Bavarian Music goin for you to get in the spirit. For more information click here SunnHaus Brewing, 344 Clark Rd, Abilene TX

Oct 8, 7:30 p.m.

Ready, Set, Glow 5K 2023

Join us for an electrifying experience at the Ready Set Glow Run 5K! Lace up your running shoes, put on your brightest attire, and get ready to light up the night with this unforgettable race. Each participant that registers by Sept. 25 will receive a glow kit, including glow-in-the-dark accessories and a special Glow Run t-shirt, ensuring you’re a beacon of light throughout the event. After crossing the finish line, the celebration will continue with a Glow Party in the Green Space behind The Well church. The party will include booths from local non-profits, food vendors, children’s activities, and more!

All proceeds raised from this run will go towards the We Love Abilene benevolence fund that provides financial assistance to our friends and neighbors in need.

Oct 10, 7:30 p.m.

Fall Concert

The Abilene Community Band will perform a fall concert on Tuesday, October 10th at 7:30pm at the Historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene. Admission is free and donations will be accepted toward the Joe Stephens Community Band Endowment Fund.

Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St, Abilene, TX

Oct 12, 8 – 11:30 p.m. Haunted House at the 12th Armored Division Are you ready for a good scare this Halloween? Come enjoy our multi-floor haunted house! Bring the whole family and those not interested in the scares can enjoy our carnival with games, prizes, and crafts. Get your tickets here 12th Armored Division Memorial Museum, 1289 N 2nd St, Abilene, TX

Oct 17, 6 – 8 p.m. Family Fun Pumpkin Paint Night A pumpkin painting party for families and guests at the NCCIL! Your registration includes a pumpkin and all the supplies needed for painting. Tickets $10 per person, FREE to NCCIL members National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St, Abilene, TX