EventsToBeScene: Fall 2023

Get your dose of #eventstobescene and check out these awesome local Halloween and Fall 2023 celebrations!
Fall is here, and Abilene has plenty for you and the family to do this time of year. Check out these Halloween and Fall activities in Abilene!
Sep 16, 4-9 p.m.
Steinholding Tournament
Grain Theory is excited to be the official Qualifying Venue location for the 2023 Texas Steinholding Championship Tournament!
We will be holding multiple (men’s and women’s) preliminary contests on September 16th in The Blakeley. It costs you nothing – just sign up at the link in our bio to guarantee your spot or show up on the day and see if we have an open slot.
The winners there will be crowned the 2023 Texas State Steinholding Champions and will each receive over $500 worth of prizes! So sign up at the link and come party with us on 9/16 where we will will be releasing our annual Festbier and running a Bratwurst & stuffed pretzel specials all day (yes, our delicious house-made sauerkraut included ).
Sign up to compete: https://www.graintheory.beer/stein
Grain Theory, 202 Pine St, Abilene TX
Sep 23, 2 p.m.
Abilene Beer Summit
Get ready for Abilene’s Craft Beer Experience! Over 45 breweries and 125 beers to taste at the Abilene Beer Summit.
Proceeds benefit New Horizons – newhorizonsinc.com
Frontier Texas, 625 N 1st St, Abilene TX
Sep 30, 11 a.m.
OktoberFest 2023
Our annual Oktoberfest out here; and we are celebrating SunnnHaus Style. Live music, Food Truck, and a whole lotta fun! Doors open at 11. We will have Bavarian Music goin for you to get in the spirit. For more information click here.
SunnHaus Brewing, 344 Clark Rd, Abilene TX
Oct 8, 7:30 p.m.
Ready, Set, Glow 5K 2023
Join us for an electrifying experience at the Ready Set Glow Run 5K! Lace up your running shoes, put on your brightest attire, and get ready to light up the night with this unforgettable race. Each participant that registers by Sept. 25 will receive a glow kit, including glow-in-the-dark accessories and a special Glow Run t-shirt, ensuring you’re a beacon of light throughout the event. After crossing the finish line, the celebration will continue with a Glow Party in the Green Space behind The Well church. The party will include booths from local non-profits, food vendors, children’s activities, and more!
All proceeds raised from this run will go towards the We Love Abilene benevolence fund that provides financial assistance to our friends and neighbors in need.
Oct 10, 7:30 p.m.
Fall Concert
The Abilene Community Band will perform a fall concert on Tuesday, October 10th at 7:30pm at the Historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene. Admission is free and donations will be accepted toward the Joe Stephens Community Band Endowment Fund.
Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St, Abilene, TX
Oct 12, 8 – 11:30 p.m.
Haunted House at the 12th Armored Division
Are you ready for a good scare this Halloween? Come enjoy our multi-floor haunted house! Bring the whole family and those not interested in the scares can enjoy our carnival with games, prizes, and crafts. Get your tickets here.
12th Armored Division Memorial Museum, 1289 N 2nd St, Abilene, TX
Oct 17, 6 – 8 p.m.
Family Fun Pumpkin Paint Night
A pumpkin painting party for families and guests at the NCCIL! Your registration includes a pumpkin and all the supplies needed for painting. Tickets $10 per person, FREE to NCCIL members
National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St, Abilene, TX
Oct 21, 7 – 11 p.m.
Swenson House Boo Bash
The Swenson House Boo Bash will be October 21st from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM.
This adults only party will feature a live DJ, heavy hor d’ourves, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages (with a special Boo Bash signature cocktail), costume contest and more.
Start planning your costume now to win bragging rights and an award in one of many categories.
Get ready to have a spooky time at the most elaborate Halloween party in Abilene. Plan to mix and mingle, and know that your ticket purchase will help us continue to preserve and maintain the Swenson House.
Oct 27, 4:30 – 6 p.m.
St. John’s Annual Halloween Carnival
Get ready for a spine-chilling, bone-rattling good time at the Annual St. John’s Halloween Carnival! This family-friendly event is the perfect way to embrace the spooky spirit of Halloween with your loved ones. Join us for a fun night filled with games, food, and activities for all ages. From traditional games like bobbing for apples and pumpkin decorating to new and exciting experiences like the hay ride and petting zoo, there is something for everyone at the St. John’s Halloween Carnival!
St. John’s Episcopal School, 1600 Sherman Dr, Abilene, TX
Oct 27-28, 7 – 11 p.m.
Haunted Abilene 2023
Join us for a scary good time at the Swenson House! Haunted Abilene, 2023 is set to take place October,27-28th from 7pm -10pm each night. Be transported into the most chilling classic horror films of all time! This event is for the whole family with an extra scary bonus edition for those who dare to enter! Get your ticket here.
Oct 28, 12 – 6 p.m.
Fall Fest at Allen Ridge
Shop, dine, and support local during Fall Fest at Allen Ridge! Join us for a fun fall afternoon featuring family friendly activities, shopping from artisan and small shops, art, and a fashion show in the open-air lawn at Allen Ridge. Kick back and enjoy live music, delicious fare from our restaurants, and a wonderful afternoon supporting local shops and art.
This event is free for attendees. Interested vendors should contact rebecca@center-arts.com for information.
Oct 28, 5 – 7 p.m.
Trunk & Treat
Join us for an EPIC trunk or treat!
Team Chip Martial Arts Abilene, 2218 S 14th St, Abilene TX
Oct 28, 6 – 9 p.m.
Halloween in the Park
Come trick-or-treat through the state park! Campers will need to make reservations through the reservation center 512-389-8900.
State Park, 150 Park Road 32, Tuscola, TX
Oct 29, 7 p.m.
Halloween Trunk & Treat
Royalty C.C, LeneTown C.C and other local car enthusiasts will be handing out candy and hotdogs till supplies run out.
Sears Park, 2250 Ambler Ave, Abilene TX
