Extra Nice Pumpkin Spice Cookies

If you know anything about fall, you know pumpkin spice is THE flavor of the season. These pumpkin spice cookies are the perfect way to make it feel like fall in your house even if it’s still hot outside in Abilene. They’re full of pumpkin flavor and they have spices like cloves and nutmeg, all topped off with a delicious cinnamon glaze. These are soft and fluffy, and they are almost like a mix between a cookie and cake. I hope you love them as much as my family and I do!

By Elsie Stark

