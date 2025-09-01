Abilene Scene

Art, Culture & Happenings in Abilene, Texas!

You are here: Home / Abilene Eats / Extra Nice Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Extra Nice Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Leave a Comment

If you know anything about fall, you know pumpkin spice is THE flavor of the season. These pumpkin spice cookies are the perfect way to make it feel like fall in your house even if it’s still hot outside in Abilene. They’re full of pumpkin flavor and they have spices like cloves and nutmeg, all topped off with a delicious cinnamon glaze. These are soft and fluffy, and they are almost like a mix between a cookie and cake. I hope you love them as much as my family and I do!

 

By Elsie Stark

 

RELATED: Lime Cookies

Taylor County Taphouse
Abilene, TX, 79606
325-704-2500
http://www.taylorcountytaphouse.com/
Life of Pie Bistro
Abilene, TX, 79606
325-232-8042
www.lifeofpieabilene.com/
Lytle Land & Cattle Co.
Abilene, TX, 79602
325-677-1925
www.lytlelandandcattle.com/
Cordell’s
Abilene, TX, 79606
325-455-1524
www.shopcordells.com/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Abilene Scene

3457 Curry Lane
Abilene, TX 79606
325.673.4822
abilenescene@zacpubs.com

Privacy Policy

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Cookie Policy

Categories