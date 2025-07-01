Lime Cookies

COOKIE INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

1 large egg

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup light brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

2-3 tsp lime zest

1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

GLAZE INGREDIENTS

1 cup powdered sugar

1 Tbsp lime juice

1 Tbsp milk

1/4 tsp vanilla

tiny pinch of salt

1/2 tsp lime zest, for topping cookies

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, salt and baking soda. Set aside. In the bowl of your mixer, cream together the butter, brown sugar and sugar. Mix on high for 3-4 minutes until the mixture has a light and fluffy texture.

Add in the egg and vanilla. Continue to let the mixer run until everything is well mixed together. Add in the lime zest and about half of the flour mixture, beating only until the flour has mixed in. Add the remainder of the flour and only mix until combined. Don’t overmix or the dough will get tough!

Roll the dough into 1 1/2-inch balls and place them on parchment lined cookie sheets.

Bake for 8-10 minutes, until very slightly golden. Let the cookies cool before glazing.

Once cookies are completely cooled, whisk together the lime glaze ingredients. You can change the amount of milk or powdered sugar to get the glaze to your desired thickness depending on whether you’d like to dip the cookies or spread the glaze. Dip cookies or spread the glaze over top with a knife and sprinkle the top of each cookie with a little bit of lime zest.

Let the icing dry for a little and then enjoy!

By Elsie Stark