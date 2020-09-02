Financially Wise At Any Age

“Taking debt on your home, which is an appreciating asset, is advisable because you are adding equity and value, as opposed to a car, which loses 40 percent of its value when you leave the lot,” he said.

Biebighauser, also stressed the importance of mitigating student loan debt. The sooner a person can assume financial responsibility, the better equipped they will be for future challenges and opportunities.

“Debt impairs the ability to do more later, so it is important for young people to mitigate that and learn responsible sending habits,” said Biebighauser, who, like House, believes more young people need to be educated on financial issues.

“You give an 18 or 21 year old money, and they will certainly find a use for it,” he said, adding that “financial education should start in the home – teaching kids to take ownership of their choices and then seeing the rewards of their savings is a great motivator.”

Biebighauser also advises college-bound students and their families to be judicious when choosing a college or university, so as to make the most of their educational investment.

“People need to take a realistic look at where they are best suited to get their degree. The first and biggest questions to ask are ‘What are you going to school for?’ and ‘Why are you going?’ as well as ‘What is the payout between public versus private?’ If, for example, a starting salary in the student’s chosen field is $45,000 a year, they need to ask themselves if the expense of a private education is worth it,” he said.