Get a Kick Out of Concert’s Broadway Tunes

Travel back in time with the Abilene Philharmonic to 1934 with Cole Porter’s musical, “Anything Goes,” which was the first show to take place on an ocean liner.

The Philharmonic will perform several timeless hits from the musical during its May 6 “Broadway A La Carte” concert at the Abilene Convention Center. Those hits include “You’re the Top,” “I Get a Kick Out of You,” and the song bearing the show’s namesake, “Anything Goes.” The concert will bring the orchestra’s 72nd season to a close and includes a star-studded cast led by Music Director David Itkin.

Next, the Philharmonic concert explores what may be considered THE most popular musical of all time. “The Sound of Music” was so much more than a hit on the musical stage. It was the means to propel the career of actress Julie Andrews in the 1965 film adaptation. With music and lyrics composed by none other than Rodgers and Hammerstein, it debuted in 1960 and has seen numerous revivals, most recently in 2015-1 6 in the UK.

You don’t have to be a musical connoisseur to be familiar with Stephen Sondheim. His works have ascended above the niche of musicals and become a mainstay in popular culture. You’ve probably heard of “West Side Story” and “Saturday Night,” but did you know the title of the musical that catapulted Sondheim to fame? “Company” opened on Broadway in the year 1970 with actor Dean Jones in the lead role of “Robert.”

The Abilene Philharmonic Broadway musical feast ends with another fan favorite. Written by the legendary Meredith Wilson in 1957, it opened in the Majestic Theater and later the Broadway Theater. “The Music Man” has gone on to win countless Tony and Grammy Awards with countless revivals including the most recent 2022 Broadway production with Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill.

David Itkin and the Abilene Philharmonic will be joined by Las Vegas regulars Bruce Ewing and Kristen Hertzenberg; Malcolm Payne Jr. from the Dallas Opera, with Soprano Bethany Mamola and leading lady Kristi Tingle.

Tickets and more details are available online at abiphil.com or by calling 325-677-6710.

Contributed By The Abilene Philharmonic