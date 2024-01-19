Grace Exhibition Celebrates Black Artists

Artists must observe their surroundings very closely. Do you see that tree? Notice the different shapes of its leaves. Now, draw them. See those shadows on the ground? What colors are they? Now, paint them. Can you see the texture of that bird’s feathers? Really look…

Professor Biggers often called attention to the importance of observation in his art classes at Texas Southern University. Many of the artists featured in The Grace Museum’s exhibition Witness: Black Artists in Texas, Then and Now recall his poignant words and teachings, for they started out as his students.

John Thomas Biggers (1924-2001) was one of the most influential Black artists of the 20th century. In fact, he was the first Black artist in Texas to enter and win juried museum exhibitions. Biggers began his teaching career in 1951, before desegregation, at Texas State University for Negroes in Houston (later renamed Texas State University). As the founding chairman of the art department, Biggers inspired a generation of Black artists to celebrate their culture by looking closely within themselves and by observing the people and places in their own communities. He is recognized for his drawings, paintings, and lithographs, but is best known for his large murals depicting the rich and varied heritage of Black Americans.

“Many artists in this show have strong memories and connections with John Biggers and Texas State University,” says Grace Museum Chief Curator Judy Deaton. One such artist is Harvey Johnson, who studied under Biggers as an undergrad and later returned to Texas Southern as a colleague and collaborator. “We worked together for 35 years, teaching and mentoring students.”

Together, they were among the earliest Black artists to produce and exhibit art that focused on the ancestral customs of Black Texans by integrating African aesthetics into the conversation of Black identity. Johnson draws inspiration from African spiritual traditions and Black American Christian music to create his own impactful work. “I think of it as visual poetry that stimulates a continuous journey of healing.”

How do you see yourself? Reflect on the past and look forward to your future. Find your own path and share your experiences.

Witness represents a 70-year span of artwork created by 18 prominent Black artists throughout the state. There is much variety in the show including charcoal drawings, wool weavings, ceramic vessels, bronze figures, paintings in oil and acrylic, prints on fabric, and other mediums. Each artist’s work adds something to the ongoing conversation about racial relations and Black culture in America, seen through themes of heritage, personal identity, celebration, struggle, life, and death. All bear witness to the transformative power of art to inspire, reflect, and serve as an authentic record of the human experience.

Eighty-eight pieces were selected for this art exhibition by artists John Biggers, Charles Criner, Geraldine Crossland, Spencer Evans, Johnny Floyd, Karl E. Hall, Riley Holloway, Letitia Huckaby, Sedrick Huckaby, Harvey Johnson, Earl S. Jones, Earlie Hudnall, Jr., Bert Long, Jr., Delita Martin, Kermit Oliver, Elizabeth Montgomery Shelton, Carroll Harris Simms, and Roy Vinson Thomas. Visitors can enjoy exploring Witness at The Grace Museum through Feb. 3.

Contributed By The Grace Museum

