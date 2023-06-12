On March 31, 2022, Jare Smith opened the doors of Jordan Lee Salon for the Abilene community. It’s named for her children’s middle names, and just like her children, the business is near and dear to her heart.

Jordan Lee Salon seeks to create an atmosphere where clients feel valued and special. Smith describes the space as calm and inviting, a place where worship music is played, and “Jesus is spoken every day to those that come in and out.” The stylists strive to create an ambience that exudes love and support for their clients as they are pampered and made to feel beautiful. It’s their hope that each person that walks into the salon knows that they matter by the time they leave.

“Clients repeatedly mention that walking through the doors and spending time in the salon is peaceful for them,” Smith said, “and that is ultimately our goal.”

The salon’s décor matches the same peaceful vibe and adds to the relaxing experience. The studio has a boho feel with light walls and wooden accents. You will also find touches of greenery, wicker, and rattan throughout.

Between the nine talented stylists on staff, there is over one hundred and fifty years of experience. Each stylist brings a unique presence to the salon, and all are seasoned in their crafts. Because the salon is so well staffed and a couple of the stylists are new to Abilene and growing their clientele, the salon is currently accepting new clients.

Clients can get highlights or low lights, balayage, baby lights or lived-in color. The stylists specialize in cutting and styling services for men, women, and kids along with perms and updo’s for special occasions. Extensions are also offered as Smith is certified in seven different extension methods.

The salon also has a nail technician on staff who is also a Licensed Massage Therapist, specializing in pedicure massages. She offers a wide variety of manicure and pedicure services and nail art.

You can find booking details on their Facebook Page or call the salon. Walk-ins are also welcome.

4150 Southwest Drive, Suite 145 • 325-704-2013

By Nicole Fletcher

Photos Courtesy of Jordan Lee Salon