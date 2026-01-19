New technology has improved our lives in a million ways. Medical advancements, iPhones, GPS directions in downtown Houston, the list goes on and on. I know online grocery pick-up personally saved my life when my daughters were little!

New technology has also opened up new ways to decorate your home. Improved materials, installation methods and high efficiency products mean you have more options than ever. And they’re getting better all the time.

Fabric But Make It Better

Performance fabric is nothing new. In the 1960’s, companies started to develop fabric to be used on outdoor furniture. Cushions could be covered in this sturdy fabric that was better suited for the elements. Jump to 2014 when indoor performance fabrics broke onto the scene. At first, there were limited choices, and they tended to be stiff and rough. But as time went on, new technologies and the demand for durable, pet and family-friendly fabrics has caused the selection of performance fabrics to explode.

Today, each line of furniture and upholstery fabric purveyor has a solid selection of performance fabrics to choose from. Performance fabric can be made from a variety of materials like polyester and nylon. These fabrics are made to be durable and stain resistant. There are also some standard fabrics that have had a surface treatment applied to them making them more stain resistant. In other words, you CAN have the cream sofa of your dreams without evicting your children and pets!

Lighting But Make It Better

When LED bulbs became popular in the 2010’s, I loved the idea of a more efficient lighting but, if I’m being honest, I really hated them. The color was too cool, and it washed out the rooms they were installed in. Think bad hospital hallway lighting.

Today, LED lighting is available in a variety of colors or temperatures. For a nice, warm feel in your home, choose LED lighting that’s between 2,700-3,000 kelvin. By using LED lighting, you will experience a number of improvements. LED light fixtures run about 70% more efficiently and run about 25 times longer than the traditional incandescent bulb. They also emit less heat keeping your room cooler and more comfortable.

Not only can you use LED lightbulbs in your home, LED options are now more readily available when purchasing decorative lighting like chandeliers, outdoor lighting, wall lights and more.

Grout But Make It Better

I sense your quizzical look and now I can feel you turning to the next page of the magazine! But before you do, stay with me just a bit longer. Grout. Nobody wants to think about grout. When you search Pinterest dreaming of your beautiful shower tile or kitchen backsplash you don’t really think about the grout. It’s a pesky little detail you’d rather not have to deal with during a building project.

Like most things, technological advances have been made in the grout world too. Epoxy grout is the new alternate to traditional cement grout. Epoxy grout is incredibly tough and absorbs about 50 times less water than traditional cement grouts. This makes it stain resistant and won’t trap water into crevices causing mold and mildew. Epoxy grout can be tricky to apply so recommend it to your tile professional.

New technology helps us each and every day. Don’t forget to put it to work when you are making updates around your house as well. Improved materials or installation methods are constantly evolving so be sure to ask the professionals who are helping you. They will probably have options you’ve never even heard of that could be perfect for your project.

Flooring But Make It Better

I love genuine, solid wood floors. They are classic, they are timeless, they are beautiful…they also don’t work in every space. Maybe wood floors aren’t in your budget, or the room is pool-adjacent and wet feet will constantly be walking in. You could be worried about pets or kids with roller skates. Whatever your situation, there are more choices available today than ever before.

If you love the look of wood floors but need another option, look into luxury vinyl plank or LVP for short. New manufacturing methods have made big improvements in vinyl plank. The look is more realistic and the material has gotten more durable. Plus, they’ve really amped up the core layers of the plank to reduce the “clicky-clacky” sound that old vinyl flooring used to make when you walked across them.

Another plus to LVP is its water-resistant technology. It’s safe to use in kitchens, bathrooms and pool houses. With its increase in popularity, the number of choices available is astounding. Every shade, plank width, texture and style can be found at local showrooms in a variety of price points.

By Callie Harris