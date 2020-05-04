FROM BRECKENRIDGE TO BLACK FRIDAY

On Black Friday of 2019, 11 months after the Breckenridge vacation that started it all, Roll Shack officially opened its doors in Abilene and was welcomed warmly, despite the dropping of degrees.

“I had no idea people liked ice cream so much in winter,” Stefanie said. “It’s really been beyond our expectations with how busy it is.”

That busyness is increasing along with the temperatures, and one challenge Jerry and Stefanie faced was the wait time resulting from a lot of people and a longer than usual time to create each order.

“We’re not just scooping ice cream out of a bucket,” Jerry said.

Rolling ice cream involves pouring a liquid base onto the Arctic Griddle. The cream base is then mixed with spatulas as it freezes, and various fresh ingredients can be added to transform into the signature flavors. The ice cream is then spread in a thin layer and rolled into individual rolls, placed in a cup and topped. That process takes about five min- utes even when working quickly. To meet the demand, Jerry and Stefanie have continued streamlining the process, including adding more griddles.

A sign out front gives customers an idea of the wait ahead of them, and while it may have deterred some would-be consumers, Jerry said those who brave the wait consistently report the tasty treat is worth the time.

PETS AND PERSONALITIES

Each of the eight flavors on the Roll Shack menu is named for one of the Salinas pets, including dogs, horses and a cat. Flavors are intentionally matched with the personality of the pet. Levi, a dachshund, is the namesake of the most popular menu item – classic cookies and cream. Other fan favorites include The Tito (an espresso and chocolate mix), The Rita (mint and cookies and cream), and The Annie (strawberries and graham crackers).

“We’ve noticed different demographics order different things,” Jerry said. “Older folks like chocolate and caramel, younger kids like the cereal flavors, and teenagers want to make up their own.”

Regardless of flavor preference, the Salinas family hopes all ages will appreciate the quality and uniqueness of the treat. Their recipe and rolling process results in smaller ice crystals and less air in the cream mixture to create more intense flavors and a smoother consistency. All their liquid base recipes are original, made from scratch, and have no preservatives or fillers.