Philharmonic Marks Maestro’s 20th Year with Festive Season

Make plans to join the Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra for the opening night of its 74th season on Sept. 21 at the Abilene Convention Center. The 2024-2025 season holds special significance, as Maestro David Itkin celebrates his 20th year as Music Director.

Listeners are invited to step onto the red carpet and enjoy mingling with fellow patrons while taking in the sounds of the orchestra on opening night. Prepare to be transported to the streets of Paris at Vive la France, a program featuring Gershwin’s iconic An American in Paris as well as a captivating performance of Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G major by Cliburn Silver Medalist Anna Geniushene.

As the season unfolds, patrons can anticipate a lineup of extraordinary performances during both Masterworks and Pops concerts. On Oct. 26, the Philharmonic hosts contemporary fiddle/violin legends Mark and Maggie O’Connor for a night all about American music. The performance features Aaron Copland’s Third Symphony, as well as original works by Mark O’Connor.

The festive spirit continues as the holiday season approaches, with a Country Christmas, Abilene-style, starring Nashville luminaries Rachel Potter (The X Factor) and Patrick Thomas (The Voice). Ring in the New Year on Jan. 11, 2025, with a Masterworks concert featuring timeless classics by Dvořák and Prokofiev, alongside a modern masterpiece by the acclaimed Brazilian-American composer, Clarice Assad.

Celebrate love and romance with a Valentine’s Day salute to Broadway’s greatest love songs on Feb. 8, 2025, followed by an enthralling performance by internationally renowned violin virtuoso, Eunice Keem, on March 29, 2025.

The season concludes in style with two Pops performances: “To Whitney, with Love,” a tribute to the greatest ladies of soul by American Idol finalist LaKisha Jones (April 26, 2025), and the annual family-favorite “Pops at the Zoo” concert (May 10, 2025), featuring vocalist Grace Zeller.

“We can’t wait to see our fellow music lovers back at the Abilene Convention Center for Maestro Itkin’s 20th season,” said Abilene Philharmonic Board of Governors President Joe Biles. “From award-winning classical soloists to Nashville stars, this will be a year to remember,” The Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra is proud to bring live symphonic music to the Big Country for generations to come.

Season subscriptions and individual concert tickets can be purchased online at www.abiphil.com, over the phone at 325-677-6710, or in person at 1102 North 3rd Street, Suite C. Military, student, and group discounts are available.

Contributed By The Abilene Philharmonic