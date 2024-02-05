Should you spend vs. save on home décor? Furnishing your home, like most things today, is more costly than ever. Making decisions about furniture or other household items can feel like a balancing act. Which pieces should you invest more money in? Where are some places I can save? How will it all come together to create a warm and comfortable home?

Deciding where to spend vs. save around your home can be tricky but here are some insights that will simplify your decorating decisions.

Where to SPEND

I love the saying “Do it once and do it right.” Investing in quality furniture is worth the extra upfront cost. Classic, well-made pieces will stand the test of time and provide comfort for decades to come.

It’s best to be thoughtful and discerning when it comes to purchases. Like any significant purchase, you should not get in a rush when buying a piece of furniture or other decorative items for your home. If you make a hasty purchase to simply fill the space, it will oftentimes leave you disappointed. It may kill you to have a blank spot in a room but be patient and wait for the best piece of furniture to present itself.

Here is a list of some of my favorite investment pieces:

Quality Sofa

When it comes to sofas, the only question my husband has is “Can I take a quality nap on it?” His question is more valid than I give him credit for! A comfortable sofa with a well-built frame and classic shape is worth your investment. It will hold up for years and can be recovered if the upholstery starts to look worn.

Wool Rug with Vintage Pattern

Wool rugs can be costly so you will want them to last a lifetime. Rugs with a more traditional vintage pattern are remarkably versatile. Trends will come and trends will go but a vintage or vintage reproduction rug will remain timeless. A wool rug will also wear well and can be cleaned and used year after year. And maybe the best part of all – the pattern will cover a multitude of sins left behind by your family, friends and pets.

Antique Furniture

Nothing adds warmth and character to a room like antique furniture. There’s something about the stories the piece holds that is charming. Not all antiques are big, bulky, and brown. Maybe your home has a sleek modern feel. Consider a piece in the mid-century modern style. If your home has a traditional look, perhaps a hutch or cabinet would work to display books or a collection.

There are many estate sales, antique stores and consignment stores in our community. Pop in and see what they have to offer. An antique will be worth the money with no fear of going out of style.

Classic Chair

It’s amazing how many places a classic chair can find itself. Whether it’s in the living room, office, bedroom or even providing seating in a closet, a comfortable chair can be used in so many ways. Look for a mid-sized chair around 18” tall that isn’t overly bulky but still comfy. Invest in a classic chair and see how useful it will be in a multitude of ways.

When to SAVE

Artwork

Unless you are an artist yourself or have a passion for collecting art, this is an area of home décor where you can save some serious dollars. Source art prints from resources like Etsy and have them custom framed or purchase pre-made wall frames from Amazon or Target. Designer Tip: add a matte or double matte to the art print for an extra custom look for a fraction of the price.

Lighting

Lighting is one of my favorite things to find for homes. It’s the chance to add character and layer in texture. There are more and more cost-efficient options available today with great finishes and details. You can find inspiration from luxury lighting companies and then search for similarly styled fixtures from less expensive sources.

Trendy Decorative Objects

The home décor market is getting more and more financially accessible. Decorative objects such as vases, statuary, bookends or candlesticks are produced by such a wide variety of sources now. In the past, trendy accessories for the home were only available at expensive and exclusive shops or to-the-trade only. Those days are gone. Take time to research and find the best bang for your buck.

Your home is an ever-changing collection. Like a book, it has many chapters that can’t be read all at once. It can be difficult to practice patience while filling out each space in your home. Discerning what is best to invest in and what can be saved will allow you to create a space that is uniquely yours.

By Callie Harris