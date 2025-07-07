Straworth: A Story of Craft, Connection and Cultural Worth

FROM GRASS TO GREATNESS

In West Africa, way up in the northern region of Ghana, almost to Burkina Faso, is a rural farming village on the edge of Vea Dam. The villagers are resilient despite their poverty. The men farm and the women skillfully weave baskets – a cherished tradition passed from one generation to the next. Elephant grass grows in abundance in that region, and the tops can be harvested for straw. The process takes a while. This straw dries out and then is split by hand. The women roll the split pieces back together, making them strong yet pliable. They soak and sometimes dye the straw, and then the crafting can begin. The weavers sit under baobab trees all together, from the elderly to the young, talking and weaving, trimming and collaborating.

Weaving baskets takes many days and is painstaking work. Though the women are uneducated in the means of schooling, their innate attention to math and science throughout the basket-weaving process is unmatched. The baskets they weave are known throughout the area as being the highest quality. The intricate designs showcase their talents.

A CALLING BEYOND BOUNDARIES

Ivy Ofori Appah heard of this village and these remarkable women through a nursing school friend, Vincent. His work-study program sent him to the northern region for two years. During the Covid pandemic, Vincent discovered a pressing need for food among the weavers. He asked Ivy if she and her husband, Eben, could help in any way. They sent some money, and Vincent and his team fed the women. As word spread, more villagers turned up for help. One of the weavers expressed a desire for a more sustainable partnership, maintaining dignity in this communal setting. She asked Vincent to invite Ivy and Eben to share their crafts and stories in exchange for support.

Ivy was busy with grad school and homeschooling her young children during the pandemic. Eben was busy focusing on his medical fellowship in hematology. Through prayer, though, Ivy and Eben felt a calling and decided to help. “Seeing the sophisticated craftsmanship of these women gave me the confidence that all will love their distinct pieces,” Ivy recalled.

Growing up in Cape Coast, Ghana (nearly 14 hours’ drive across challenging roads!), Ivy’s background in a minister’s family instilled in her a deep appreciation for culture and beauty. Though her upbringing is quite different from the rural weavers of Vea, she recognized the beauty flowing from the skilled and worthy hands of the straw weavers.

Ivy spent a lot of time choosing a name for this business, exploring various combinations that honored her family’s legacy. But nothing seemed right. When she took a step back and considered the weavers’ artistry and divine giftings, she saw their worth…through the straw. She decided on the name “Straworth.”

EVERY BASKET TELLS A STORY

On Instagram (@straworth_), Ivy shares each basket, giving it a woman’s name as a tribute to strength and beauty. “Naming the basket is always an exhilarating adventure!” Ivy expresses, “I love choosing names that reflect the creative spirit behind each piece—whether it be the incredible woman who wove it, a captivating book I’ve read, a character that’s captured my imagination or the remarkable women who have shaped my life.” Lately, Ivy has been drawn to traditional Southern names. “Those delightful double-barreled names may be a mouthful, but they have a charm that I just can’t resist! Some of my absolute favorites are Jemmy-Grace, Beatrice-Brooks, Debbie-Collin and Tilly-Rose. Recently, my daughters joined in the fun for our new arrivals, and one name they helped me choose really stole my heart: Adelaide-Ruth. The joy of selecting names is simply unmatched!”

Although she has not been able to travel to the small village of Vea yet, she connects with the women via WhatsApp. She hosts parties for them, celebrating their hard work. During these festivities, Ghanaians eat jollof rice together, symbolizing unity and togetherness.

One year, one of the older weavers, Miss Olivia, needed some extra help to rebuild her life after a devastating storm. Ivy used the funds from one celebration to provide the necessary supplies. Although Miss Olivia is a master weaver and the mentor of the Straworth women, the weavers were disappointed. Not eating jollof rice together was like Americans not celebrating Thanksgiving with a turkey dinner! Through this, however, they learned that to continue to thrive, the Straworth weavers must take care of one another. In Ghana, villages prioritize collective well-being over individual comfort. Others in the community also contributed to the project, coming together to construct a concrete house for Miss Olivia instead of mud, with an aluminum roof. Ivy empowered the resilient community and uplifted the weavers through creativity and love.

Just as Miss Olivia is a mentor for the weavers, Addie Helm of Addie’s Boutique is a mentor to Ivy. In moments of worry, Ivy runs to Addie. “She openly receives me every time I need her,” Ivy noted. Addie showed Ivy how she can combine several baskets into a grouping to sell together. She encouraged her to show potential customers all of the different ways a basket can be used.

Ivy values choosing multifunctional items for her home. She believes strongly that baskets should not just sit on a shelf gathering dust. Items should be chosen for the home that will be used. Her children already understand this. They took her beautiful picnic basket Adelaide- Ruth (named by her daughters!) and repurposed it for their small toys. The basket has a lid on it to keep everything contained, and the kids love it. Or maybe take the Edwina basket, which is square with an arm handle, for stationery organization. Ivy also might fill Edwina with wildflowers on one of her nature walks or set Edwina on her coffee table to display a copy of the Abilene Scene magazine!

To find these exquisite baskets and to learn more, follow Straworth on Instagram to see where Ivy will pop up next! Or go visit Addie’s Boutique, where she sells several of the baskets in the store. She also has an online presence and a shipping option on her website, Home | Straworth.

By Laura Daulton

Photos Courtesy of Ivy Ofori Appah

