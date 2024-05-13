The Art of the Gift

What type of gift giver are you? Are you the kind of person who loves to search for the perfect little something to give a friend that you just know they’ll love? Maybe you store away hints your spouse drops leading up to a birthday. Or perhaps you feel safest giving a gift card to a favorite store or restaurant.

Whatever your gift-giving style, everyone can be prepared by having the proper supplies on hand to wrap gifts. Of course, you can grab a gift bag and call it a day, but what if you took just a few more minutes to wrap the present in a special way? When you have the right gift-wrapping supplies at home, you’re all set. You know what they say: presentation is everything!

Where to Start?

Basic Supplies

Many supplies can be used for almost any occasion. Having a collection of basic supplies will take the stress out of gift-giving. Find a cabinet or place in a closet that is dedicated to gift wrapping this-and-thats so everything is easy to locate.

SCISSORS: I finally bought a pair of scissors that live in my gift-wrapping supply drawer. But please don’t tell my family or these scissors will disappear like my other scissors!

GIFT BAGS: A good craft bag will suit most any occasion. You can buy a variety of sizes in bulk and have them ready for gifts of any size.

TISSUE PAPER: Printed, solid, glittery, scalloped…tissue paper can add a lot of fun and personality to your gift bags.

TAPE DISPENSER: Go ahead and get the heavy-duty weighted dispenser and buy replacement rolls of tape. This will make wrapping gifts easier when you don’t have two hands available.

WRAPPING PAPER: Call me a kid at heart but I still get a kick out of unwrapping a present. Try having two or three rolls of wrapping paper in neutral tones. Neutral paper will be appropriate for a variety of occasions from birthdays to weddings to baby showers.

GIFT TAGS: Consider ordering multi-use gift tags with a simple message like “With Love From The Smith Family”. Hole punch the tag, attach it to the gift with ribbon and now you don’t have to search for an additional greeting card. You can find an endless array of styles on Etsy.com.

RIBBON: Can you have too much ribbon? There are so many fun styles and types of ribbon these days, it’s hard to stop! If you don’t have any ribbon at home, here are some styles that will be useful for a variety of gift-wrapping situations.

• Twine: for small gifts

• Tulle: useful to make fluffy bows for any size gift

• Curling Ribbon: combine a variety of colorful curling ribbons with tulle to make an extra special bow

• Wired Ribbon: for larger gifts, a wider wired ribbon will make a nice sized ribbon that won’t turn floppy

On the Hunt

Finding the Perfect Gift

Look no further than Abilene’s local shops to find unique gifts for any occasion.

Mom’s Birthday

Addie’s, 3242 South 27th Street

When it’s your mom’s or another dear loved one’s birthday, you want to find something extra special to give them. Head to Addie’s boutique for unique and beautiful options like scarves, jewelry, handbags and clothing.

The Art Lover

The Grace Museum Gift Shop, 102 Cypress Street

The Grace Museum is known for its excellent exhibits and programming but did you also know that it has an excellent gift shop? Filled with unique gifts, the shop has a variety of coffee table books that make beautiful gifts for the art aficionado.

The Gourmet

Cordell’s, 6410 Buffalo Gap Road

Abilene has a lot to offer the foodies out there. Pull together a basket filled with local goodies like oil and vinegar pairings, nuts, and fruit preserves from Cordell’s. They also carry a variety of seasonings, teas, pastas, candies, and dish towels. Add in a local bottle of wine from The Winery at Willow Creek to round out the basket.

Girlfriend’s Birthday

Poppies and Pearls, 244 Pine Street

Have you been to the newly refreshed shop Poppies and Pearls? From clothing to jewelry, home decor to beauty products, Poppies and Pearls has so many beautiful things to choose from. You can’t go wrong!

Welcome to Abilene

Texas Star Trading Co., 174 Cypress Street

Are you welcoming someone to Abilene? Need some treats for a guest? Head to Texas Star for the tastiest local treats in town. The best part? They have beautiful gift baskets available for purchase or they will help you build a gift basket just for you.

Hostess Gift

Bucketheads, 4801 Buffalo Gap Road

If you’re headed to a dinner party or staying with friends for the weekend, be sure to bring along a gift for your host or hostess. A little something like this silver tray from Bucketheads is a kind gesture of thanks and appreciation.

Abilene has many great choices for gifts. Shop local to find the perfect hostess, graduation, birthday, or just because gift.

By Callie Harris

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography