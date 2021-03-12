The Arts Amid a Pandemic: Confronting COVID with Creativity

Going to the dogs isn’t always a bad thing—as the Children’s Performing Arts Series will show when it “goes to the dogs” with a performance of Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience at the Taylor County Expo Center on March 27.

In response to the pandemic and crowd limitations, CPAS has become more creative this season. The organization put together a show lineup that prioritizes audience safety by moving some performances outdoors and others to people’s homes. This year’s theme of “Sparking Creativity” explores the idea that theatrical magic can flourish anywhere – from

an open-air stage to the family living room.

Children’s theater can offer a bright spot to children and adults alike, and bright spots are extra welcome this year.

“We want to offer kids a glimpse of the joy of creativity,” says Hollye Jaklewicz, CPAS director. “Experiencing a theater show – whether it be live or virtual – is an experience they often remember for the rest of their lives.”

Ticket packages are $30 for all three live shows, $45 for a Virtual Family Package and $10 for single show admission. Tickets can be purchased online at www.cpasabilene.org or by calling 325-677-1161.

Family Theater Comes to the Family Home

In addition to live shows, CPAS is offering families a way to enjoy theater in the safety of their own home. The all-new “CPAS at Home” program, sponsored by Market Street, provides a link for online streaming of a pre-recorded professional theater production, enhanced by the delivery of a basket of show-related items and goodies to the purchaser’s home. The family can read the book on which the show is based – provided as part of the package – and bake or make crafts inspired by the customized activity guides. The basket also contains other fun surprises, with the pièce de resistance of a $25 gift card from Market Street for all your showtime snacks.

Three shows are available as part of the CPAS at Home program, including Anne of Green Gables and Chicken Dance, a lively show aimed at younger children. CPAS will also provide virtual shows free of charge to nonprofit children’s groups and economically disadvantaged families, and in collaboration with Young Audiences, offer virtual shows to area 2nd grade classes.

Live Shows

Stunt Dog Experience will kick off the season season on March 27 at the Expo Center’s open-air H-E-B Pavilion, with incredible tricks, big air stunts and comical antics performed by dogs rescued from shelters. Featured on “Ellen,” “Oprah,” “The Tonight Show,” and many more, Stunt Dog Experience is a wildly popular show from coast to coast.

Next in the lineup is The Jungle Book from The Panto Company, USA, on April 18. Kipling’s classic tales will burst to life on stage with colorful sets, catchy songs and plenty of the Panto Company’s trademark, high-energy fun.

Lastly, CPAS will present Acrobats of Cirque-tacular on May 16, featuring aerialists and circus specialty artists who bend, twist, flip and fly.

The final two shows will be presented at the Paramount Theatre, with a “Plan B” for both shows to move to outdoor performance spaces, if necessary.

Contributed by the Children’s Performing Arts Series