The Grace’s New Science Center at Abilene Heritage Square

The Grace Museum is making plans to partner with an exciting community project called Abilene Heritage Square. This project is the transformation of the 1924 Abilene High School (later Lincoln Middle School) at the intersection of South 1st and Grape Streets into a multi-use facility now known as Abilene Heritage Square (AHS). This eight-acre space that has served the community for a century and a half is being renewed, while still preserving the historic facades. New construction of a state-of-the-art public library will serve as an anchor for the campus, alongside several renovated features such as the Historic Auditorium, the Eagles Nest, and a new science center.

Laura Moore, executive director for The Grace, has served as one of the leaders for the development of Abilene Heritage Square. The following is a Q&A with her about how The Grace is partnering on this project.

How are The Grace and AHS connected?

We are very excited that the project will include the Spark Science Center, which will be a second location of The Grace housed in the completely renovated Girls’ Gymnasium on the campus. The Grace Museum downtown already features an interactive art space called Spark Imagination and an interactive history space called Spark Connection. The new science center will focus on S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) content through educational programming and permanent and travelling exhibits. The Grace Museum will also be paid to provide facility management through a contract with Abilene Heritage Square.

What will the exhibits be like?

The exhibits will consist of five categories: Engineering and Technology, Biology and Medicine, Energy and Physics, Chemistry and Environment, and Space and Astronomy. We’re currently in the process of finalizing the specific layout and design of these exhibit spaces. There is 6,500 square feet of indoor space and over 8,000 square feet of outdoor space to work with. We’ve spent a lot of time researching and planning exhibits that are relatable to people of all ages. There is also a special emphasis on careers in S.T.E.A.M.-related fields so that we can inspire future education and career pathways in our community.

What’s one of the most exciting aspects of Spark?

We are thrilled to partner with the Abilene Public Library across the AHS campus. We also have the special opportunity to partner with the University of Texas McDonald Observatory. Together, we will create educational programming that will promote curiosity, grow problem-solving skills, and broaden understanding across our region.

How will the project make money?

Once operational, Abilene Heritage Square will sustain itself through income generated by a 40-year lease of library space to the City of Abilene, rentals for events and exhibits, lease payments, and a coffee shop. Spark will also have a small entrance fee similar to that at The Grace Museum to help contribute to the overall cost of upkeep.

Where is AHS at in the construction process? Abilene Heritage Square is well underway. The nonprofit’s board of directors held a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 9, 2023, and they have started construction, with the campus scheduled for completion by fall 2025. Over 85 percent of their fundraising goal has been reached, but funds are still needed to complete the project. There are many ways to help support AHS, including naming opportunities across the campus. Please visit the AHS website at abileneheritagesquare.org to learn more and to get involved.

Contributed by The Grace Museum