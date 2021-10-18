Located on Pine Street, this coffee shop may be new in downtown Abilene, but it serves up a deep history in its building and its brews. The Majestic was formerly located at the Hallows, a coffee shop and cocktail bar, further north on Pine Street. During the coronavirus lockdowns, owner Sam Wolfe decided to split the coffee shop from the cocktail bar and open the Majestic with the same menu, different name and location.

But long before it was a quiet place to study or catch up with a friend, the Majestic was one of the oldest businesses in downtown Abilene. First it was a bank in the 1880s, then in the early 1900s, the building was home to a theatre called “The Majestic.” While renovating the place, Sam discovered old photos and artifacts. He did a little digging and discovered that the mayor of Abilene in the early 1900s had an office upstairs and was witness to a murder in the building.

Later on in the 20th century, the building became the first location of Olympia Confectionary, the former name of Candies by Vletas. Over the years, the building went through many changes, eventually becoming an event venue in the 2010s and a bar called the Neon Parrot Lounge in 2015.

Reborn as “The Majestic” once again, the coffee shop features a striking sign that nods to those early theatre days.

“We did our best to honor the space that was already there,” Sam said.

Inside, Sam commissioned his sister to help add greenery and plants to the design so everywhere you look you can find a peaceful, nature-like view. Along the side wall, a burned wood feature ties the design in with the Hallows cocktail bar.

The menu itself features a little bit of history, recognizable to the Abilene coffee scene. The shop’s manager, Daniel Sotelo, was known for his Pour Man’s Coffee business a few years ago, which focused on the quality of the beans more than any added flavor.

“It’s about expressing the flavor of the bean,” Sam said. “Daniel would probably describe it in more detail but what I say is: it tastes more like coffee.”

To keep the integrity of the coffee flavor, the Majestic uses minimal sweetness in its syrups and high quality milks. The shop is also known for cereal-infused milk flavored by soaking cereals like Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms. Sam said the milk is high quality and in high demand, so guests need to stay on the lookout on social media to know when the milk is available, then come in and order a latte before the special infusions are sold out.

On Sunday nights, the shop hosts an open mic night for burgeoning musicians or experienced players to show their music.

Along with other vibrant businesses downtown, the Majestic joins in reviving the town’s history and bringing its own unique twist to coffee.

Instagram: majestic.coffeeshop

Address: 181 Pine St., Abilene, TX 79601

Hours: Sunday 8 a.m.-10 p.m. • Monday-Saturday 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

By Haley Laurence

Photos Courtesy of The Majestic