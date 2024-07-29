David Phillips: The Thrill of the Checkered Flag

Motors roar, dirt blows, and cars zip around including race car driver, David Phillips. Fans and family watch and cheer with nervous anticipation. A wife films the race and holds her breath as she watches her husband weave in and out of the chaos. It’s thrilling and nerve-wracking. It’s exhilarating and sometimes, exhausting. It’s the life of a race car driver and his family as they pursue dreams at the racetrack.

Caitlin Phillips grew up the daughter of an avid NASCAR fan and was no stranger to racing having visited Talladega throughout her childhood, yet she never expected it to become such a huge part of her life.

“Being a racer’s wife isn’t a title I thought would ever be mine, but it’s one that has become a part of my life with David,” Caitlin said.

THE EARLY YEARS

As for David Phillips, many of his childhood memories also include racing…dirt track racing. He remembers the stories of his dad and grandparents racing dirt bikes when they were younger and recalls the tales of victories in each season. He also remembers there being plenty of broken bones.

“My parents always hesitated when it came to me getting a dirt bike of my own because it was dangerous,” Phillips said. “Instead, I rode my friends’ minibikes and go-karts throughout my childhood.”

That hesitation worked for a while, but despite their attempts to keep him from riding a dirt bike, and against his better judgment, Phillips at age 19 invested in one of his own. He rode for about a year and then entered his first race at age 20. Unfortunately, an accident during that race led to a torn rotator cuff.

“At that point, I knew that the dirt bike thing wasn’t really for me,” Phillips said. “I had to miss work due to the injury and I couldn’t afford that.”

READY, SET, RACE

Knowing he had a love and passion for racing, Phillips’ dad, Roland, suggested selling the dirt bike and investing in a dirt race car instead, so that’s what he did. He traded his bike in for his first car and began the adjustment.

“I’ve been at the dirt track for most my life, so it was a pretty easy transition,” Phillips said.

He raced with his first car for half a season before trading with a fellow driver due to his desire to race in a different class. This trade is when Phillips started to find his groove, and while getting the feel of the car was a process, it only took a few races to get his first win.

The experience and small victories started to gain the attention of others on the racing scene and an opportunity with Big Dave Motorsports was presented. The partnership lasted for four years and during that time, Phillips won two Abilene Speedway track championships in 2010 and 2012. Shortly after, his career was catapulted to the next level when Big Dave Motorsports sold to Crabtree Motorsports, starting a journey with a new partnership in 2012. Despite recognizing he was successful early on in his career, Phillips noted that this transition was a game changer.

‘”All of the equipment was the best that money could buy, and this wasn’t just local racing, but a chance to race at the big shows,” Phillips said.

Phillips and his team won a handful of the big shows yet after five successful years, Crabtree Motors changed directions and decided to slim the team down to one driver, Phillips not being the one, and for six years, he didn’t race.

Phillips remembers that part of his journey as being bittersweet. It provided him and his wife, Caitlin, more time for their daughters, which was always a welcomed thing, yet he really missed racing.

“At that point in my life, I had been at the track for so many years I felt like I should still be out there. It took about a year for it to sink in that I really wasn’t racing anymore,” Phillips said.

A PASSION FOR RACING

As with most things, when you love it and have a passion for it, somehow it finds its way back to you and that is exactly where Phillips found himself this past year somewhat unexpectedly. His good friend, Bradley Poor, helped connect him with Kerry Fryar Motorsports, and yet another deal was made. Phillips was excited to be back in the game, but realistically knew that it might not be what it once was due to his long break.

“Being away from racing for as long as I was, I had zero expectations,” Phillips said. “Honestly, I just wanted to make sure I could still drive a car.”

The partnership with Kerry Fryar Motorsports provided Phillips and his team with everything they needed to be successful just like before. Admittedly, the first couple of races back were rough. It also came with a scare when Phillips rolled his car during a race, something that would typically be a season-ending circumstance for most.

But he wasn’t most people.

“The accident happened on a Saturday night,” Phillips said. “By Tuesday, the guys at the shop had everything taken off the ‘broken’ car and put on the backup car, which was a testament to the commitment the team had to make sure we were in a good spot to win.”

That effort paid off as Phillips went on to win a championship at Boyd Raceway, the Texas State Championship, and the IMCA Southern Sport Mod National Championship in 2023.

It was a memorable year, to say the least. The Phillips family celebrated in Lincoln, Nebraska at the IMCA National Awards Banquet this last November. For Phillips, the banquet was an experience he won’t soon forget.

“It was surreal to be up on the stage where racers that I have admired have stood and given speeches for their national awards and championships,” Phillips said.

A FAMILY AFFAIR

And for both David and Caitlin, it’s obvious that the success he has experienced is attributed to more than just a couple of guys that love racing. They both agree that the family aspect of the racing community is one of the very best parts. It wasn’t and has never been just David and his dad.

“It’s so sweet how the Lord has blessed us with our time racing, everyone together,” Caitlin said. “That is what makes racing so special.”

Everyone together, looks like Roland, David’s dad, who Caitlin describes as the brains behind every mission, getting the car set up and ready in every aspect, every race. It looks like Esther, her mother-in-law, who she describes as the cheerleader and prayer warrior, making sure everyone is taken care of all the time. It’s Emily, her sister-in-law, who is a consistent presence helping in any way she can. It’s Caitlin’s dad, Mike, the man responsible for her love of racing, who found his way into the crew this past year and as Caitlin sees it, is getting to live out his NASCAR dreams right here in Abilene. And it’s Ellie and Olivia, Caitlin and David’s two girls, who have grown up at the racetrack helping their daddy with his car, watching him race, and love sitting in his race car every opportunity that comes their way.

As the saying goes, ‘teamwork makes the dreamwork’, and the Phillips team is truly living the dream.

“Dedication and support like that is what wins championships,” Phillips said. “And when I think about this past year, it was a total God thing. People spend their whole lives racing and sometimes don’t win a single thing. To do what we were able to do especially after the break that I had, was more than just us.”

As for the future, Phillips plans to continue to win more races and just let the rest follow, and Caitlin is here for it.

“There’s a joy I can’t quite explain as I am in the stands watching my husband do what he is incredibly good at,” Caitlin said. “The thrill of the checkered flag is worth all of the stress and nerves felt in the stands. We are excited to see what the Lord has in store for us next.”

Related: Chasing Success One Barrel at a Time

By Nicole Fletcher

Photos By Nicole Fletcher