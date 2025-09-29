Transitional Style: Building a Fall Wardrobe from Summer Staples

Summer lasts a very long time in Abilene. High temperatures can stretch all the way to December. Therefore, summer dresses and short sleeved blouses probably make up the majority of a woman’s closet here. But when temperatures do change (often suddenly), what can we reach for to add to our staple wardrobe to transition it with the weather?

The Jean Jacket. Yes, obviously. However, a jean jacket might not be the best option for one’s body type or style. Someone might need thinner layers or different fabrics to showcase their inner beauty.

Kim Clay, of House of Colour Abilene, not only dives into color theory, but she also offers Style Analysis. When considering the perfect layering option, several factors are at play: body architecture versus how clothes are cut, your individual personality and your phase of life.

Take, for example, this denim dress. To transition to fall, depending on those style factors and where you might wear this dress, reach for the one of the following outerwear options to add to it:

The sweater keeps this dress casual for a gameday look. Pair it with sneakers instead of sandals to keep your feet warm. But perhaps this style of jacket is too bulky for your body type. Instead, consider adding a long tailored cardigan and boots. This shifts the outfit to be dressier.

Kim talks with her clients about honoring who they are today. Body shape definitely plays a role here, but phase of life does as well. “We should be spending the most money where we spend the most time,” she explains, “Job changes or life changes, recently retiring or just having a baby, being in the workforce to staying at home, staying at home to being in the workforce – all of those are significant life changes.” Many times, people don’t shift their wardrobes when their lives shift. They get stuck with buying the same things until closets are overfilled with nothing to wear. She encourages her clients to be mindful of pieces they keep in their closets and the pieces they add to their closets.

Take this second summer example: a basic short-sleeved blouse with a skirt. To transition this into fall, again add an outer layer. Here are some different options:

A blazer takes this blouse into a traditional workplace whereas the jean jacket holds a completely different vibe. The pashmina appeals to a softer, less structured (but still elevated) look. Having all three options in ones closet is not necessary, but having the one option that works for your body type, personality and phase of life will make your summer blouse (and other tops you already have) versatile into various seasons.

As the cold snaps hit in west Texas this fall, be mindful of taking clothes from summer and adding strategic pieces to stay warm for the fall. The good thing is, the next day will probably feel like summer again!

By Laura Daulton

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography