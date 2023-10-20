What is the WCTCOG?

The West Central Texas Council of Governments (WCTCOG) is a public entity comprised of cities, counties and special governmental districts serving the 19 counties of Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Kent, Knox, Mitchell, Nolan, Runnels, Scurry, Shackelford, Stephens, Stonewall, Taylor and Throckmorton, an area encompassing 18,000 square miles. The WCTCOG was established in 1966 and has a 52-year history of serving and providing services. The “COG” addresses issues such as regional and municipal planning, economic development and community development, hazard mitigation and emergency planning, water use, 9-1-1 services, pollution control, law enforcement training, services for homeless veterans and their families, and community programs for senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.

The Area Agency on Aging

The mission of the Area Agency on Aging of West

Central Texas is to plan, coordinate and direct a full range of services and opportunities assisting older persons living in our 19-county service area to live a healthy, dignified, and independent life. The Area Agency on Aging provides temporary services through Care Coordination, Caregiver Coordination, Evidence Based Programs, Nutrition Programs, Ombudsman’s Services, and Benefits Counseling. The services provided involve information to clients in locating and accessing community services specific to their needs.

Every year the WCTCOG Area Agency on Aging provides Benefits Counseling assistance for Medicare Open Enrollment beginning October 15 through December 7.

Counseling is provided to individuals currently eligible and new to Medicare.

The Area Agency on Aging SHIP Counselors go through an extensive training process provided by the Texas Department of Insurance to become SHIP Counselors. SHIP Counselors can provide information, advocacy and assistance with new to Medicare consults, Medicare supplements, Part D enrollments and comparisons at NO COST.

To schedule an appointment, call one of our intake specialists today.