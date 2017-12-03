5 Reason’s Why You Wish You Were Invited to the Hardin Simmons University Christmas Party

Every year Hardin Simmons University goes all out with the Christmas lights. To celebrate the holiday season, they throw a Christmas party on the lawn and have a big ceremony around the lighting of the campus. Meaning basically, that they turn all the lights on at once, but still. It’s pretty magical. Santa may or may not make an appearance. Usually, there is some hot chocolate, trail mix or ornament decorating involved.

Here are five reasons why you missed out on the Hardin Simmons University Christmas Party 2017.

Reason #1

The music department puts on a bomb caroling show.

Reason #2

There are plenty of photo opps. Including at least three photo booths. Check out the oldies but goodies from when I was still in school. Look at that box-blonde! Whoo!

Reason #3

DIY hot chocolate and trail mix bar. ‘Nuff said.

Reason #4

Mingle and jingle as you decorate an ornament and enjoy the December weather in a holiday spirit.

Reason #5

You get to watch this giant magical switch turn on the entire campus Christmas lights.

If you missed the lighting ceremony I’d recommend looking at the lighted campus after dark. Preferably some evening when you are really feeling the holiday cheer. Reserved for students, faculty, and staff, the event draws in a large number of community members. If you haven’t been invited, here’s a pro-tip for next year: It truly is all about who you know.

What Christmas party makes your calendar every year?

Follow Scene on Instagram and Twitter, @AbileneScene. Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series. Check out our #EventsToBeScene Calendar.