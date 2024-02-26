Abilene Author: J.M. Irving

Reading did not interest J.M. Irving as a child. But when his mother told him to imagine the written story as a movie, his mind opened to the magic of books. From then on, J.M. not only read but also wrote and dreamed of becoming a published author.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020, he drew inspiration from our world’s collective experience to write and independently publish his first novel, Britain’s Bay. In the three short years following, he has written four more books. Electrify and Permafrost are part of a superhero series, the latter written as a prequel to the former. Mr. Postman and It’s the Knife for Me are thrillers, drawing inspiration from movies and TV series like Scream, Pretty Little Liars, and Mean Girls.

As an independent author, J.M. enjoys having full creative license for his novels. He writes, edits, formats, and even designs cover art for all of his books. He promotes his books on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube and is part of a tight-knit group of indie authors. He uses his platforms to encourage other indie authors. “We are going in; we are breaking the mold; we are going outside the four walls. We publish without a publishing house, but it means we have the power over every decision,” J.M. said. “It’s not easy, and many indie authors give up.” J.M.’s early reader Sonia Martinez advised him to take a break when he was ready to quit. Stepping back helped J.M. return with a renewed and sound mind, ready to advertise It’s the Knife for Me. This thriller gained traction and has been his most successful book yet.

You can find all five of Irving’s books on Amazon or Barnes and Noble websites. His handle on TikTok, Instagram is @jmirvinggauthor and on YouTube is @jmirvinggbooks.

By Laura Daulton

