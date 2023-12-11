Abilene Author: Jami Moss

Jami Moss did not set out to be a children’s book author, but a simple life event grabbed hold of her heart and would not let go. One Christmas when her family decorated their Christmas tree, her son became frustrated with placing the ribbon garland. As she guided him through solving that problem, she thought ahead to how he will encounter more difficult problems as he journeys through life. “I wanted to carry that memory in my heart,” Jami said, “to remind my son in the future of his need to listen to the truth and rely on the Lord when faced with harder decisions.” She reminisced about how her dad had a way of making complicated things simple. She wanted to continue that legacy. As Jami gazed on her tree throughout the Christmas season, she noticed deeper metaphors in each element of the Christmas tree.

The Tree of Life personifies the Christmas tree to show God’s truth in simple and abiding ways. Scripture throughout the book reinforces the truths that the Christmas tree teaches the decorations, symbolizing a Christian’s journey in life. “When life is difficult,” Jami said, “we all need the peace that I have only found in God’s truth.”

Jami’s book is available during the holiday season at Texas Star Trading Co.

By Laura Daulton

Photo By Christi Stark