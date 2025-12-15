Abilene Author: Jay Moore

Surprisingly, Jay Moore didn’t develop an interest in writing until he was in his 40s, and he’s still not convinced he has a knack for it.

But plenty of other people are convinced, making him one of Abilene’s most popular authors and lecturers. His annual Abilene history presentations, both entertaining and educational, always pack the Paramount Theatre.

Moore, who retired as a history teacher at Abilene High School after 29 years, never veers from Abilene history as a book topic.

“I like writing about local history,” he said, “because I believe that our connection to a place is heightened when we know the tales of the past.”

Moore is an Abilene native and earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Hardin-Simmons University. He and his wife, Laura, executive director of the Grace Museum, have three daughters.

Moore’s first book was “Abilene Stories,” written with Glenn Droomgoole and Joe Specht. And his favorite? “Abilene’s War With Whiskey” because it portrays the dichotomy of a social issue rooted in personal beliefs.

“Plus, how Abilene came to openly sell alcohol is just very interesting,” he said.

Although Moore isn’t working on another book, his fans can take heart. In addition to teaching and leading Stone Owl Institute, Moore is working on some presentations leading up to America’s 250th birthday. And you can be sure that before long he’ll come up with another local history book that answers the “who” and “why” questions.

“Knowing the answers to such,” he said, “helps you personally feel more at home and helps us collectively feel a growing sense of community.”

By Loretta Fulton