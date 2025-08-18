Abilene Author: Lindsey Holt

The emotional range of books by author Lindsey Holt is astonishing, from two cute children’s books in her “Pup Series” to Bits and Pieces: A Collection of Writing on Grief and Hope.

Both genres are based on personal experience. The family dog, Darcy, is featured in Wake Up, Pup!: There’s a Mouse in the House and The Not So Tough Pup.

The death of Lindsey’s older sister, Lauren, was the basis for Bits and Pieces, a collection of five years’ worth of writings and prayers.

“It was such a deeply vulnerable project to publish,” Lindsey said, “but I felt strongly called to share the ways I saw God’s faithfulness even in the midst of my deep grief.”

Lindsey credits people around her for encouraging and inspiring her to write. Those started with her parents, who read to her, and her sister, who created stories of her own. The list grew to include teachers, professors and her husband, Heath.

“Writing and storytelling have always felt foundational to my life,” she said. “As I got older, writing became an important way for me to process my life and my faith.”

Lindsey grew up in Lubbock, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Lubbock Christian University. She is an editing and technical writing consultant, wife and mother of two daughters. She also volunteers at her church and takes the star of the “Pup” series, Darcy, to elementary schools for readings.

Lindsey’s books can be purchased locally at Texas Star Trading Co., 174 Cypress St.

By Loretta Fulton

