Nancy is the director of marketing, outreach and special events for Christian Homes & Family Services. She was on the original Abilene Scene team and is excited to be back helping with Abilene Eats. She loves cooking and entertaining – especially for friends!

This time of year is typically full of celebrations; however, this year things are going to be quieter. Our celebrations may be postponed or even cancelled, but that doesn’t mean we won’t need ideas and inspirations when this is all over! Charcuterie boards (we used to just call it a fruit, cheese and cracker tray) can be a beautiful focal point of parties or even a simple dinner at home. I have always loved putting yummy collections of cheeses, nuts, crackers, fruits and meats together on special trays and boards for happy hours, showers, parties or even a fun twist on dinner. There is really no right or wrong way to start. I usually begin by choosing a tray or board that I think will look best, then I think about the small dishes and bowls that will add to the overall look. I have my go-to small white bowls in various sizes and shapes that work well. I try to stick to the 4 S’s – sweet, savory, salty, spicy – and consider who I will be serving when picking out my cheeses, meats and nuts. My daughter loves brie, honey and apples, so when she is home, those take center stage on the tray. Below are some simple steps to help you create your own perfect board, but don’t be afraid to experiment and mix things up a bit.