How to create the appetizer everyone loves to enjoy

Meat and cheese trays have always been popular appetizers. Visualize it now- sliced summer sausage, a block of cheddar cheese and some toothpicks. But in recent years, the art of charcuterie (pronounced shar-koo-tuh-ree), has burst upon the scene with artistic displays of fine meats, exotic cheeses, nuts, spreads and crackers. It’s a feast for the eyes and appetite.

The word charcuterie comes from France where the words “chair”, meaning meat, and “cuit”, meaning cooked, were paired by shops specializing in cured meats. Using salt, herbs and spices to preserve every piece of meat, these shops reduced waste and developed a tasty product that we enjoy to this day.

Our Abilene area grocery stores and specialty markets now carry an array of foods that will help you build a charcuterie board that will not only look beautiful but taste amazing too.

The Classic Board

Traditionally, charcuterie boards are made of a variety of meats, cheeses and crackers. When purchasing supplies, it may become overwhelming with so many options to choose from. The 3-3-3-3 Rule (from bromabakery.com) will help simplify your ideas so you pull together wonderful choices for you and those enjoying the charcuterie board.

3 Meats- The meat selection is the star of the show. Prosciutto is a popular choice as is dry salami. Spicy cured chorizo will also add big flavor to your board, and you can find a wide variety of specialty sausages available.

3 Cheeses- Include cheeses that offer an array of flavors and textures. Aged cheddar is a favorite and brie is soft and creamy. Goat cheese is also soft and easily spreads on a cracker. And a chunk of parmesan will add a bite of incredible flavor.

3 Starches- Use three different breads of crackers for variety. For example, a plain butter cracker, pita bread and a crunchy seeded wheat cracker would provide different textures and flavors.

3 Accompaniments- Three special additions to your board will give an additional pop of flavor to enjoy. Try nuts, a sweet spread of jam, a pile of chocolate truffles or dried fruit.

Movie Night Board

Want to make your next “stay-in” evening just a little more fun? Try a Movie Night Board with candies, flavored popcorns and pretzel bites.

Healthy Board

Charcuterie boards can be indulgent with their many meats and cheese. You may want to offer others a healthier option to go alongside a traditional charcuterie board. With a mixture of fruits, vegetables and non-traditional protein options, a healthy charcuterie board can be just as tasty (and eye-catching) as any other board.

Local Resources

Lee & Co.

367 Walnut Street

Downtown Abilene

Located in The Arrangement, Lee & Co. carries a variety of charcuterie boards that will make your creation shine. They also carry specialty foods from sweet to savory and unique serving pieces as well.

Cordell’s

6410 Buffalo Gap Road

If you’re looking for a local specialty food shop, this is your place. With an incredibly wide variety of olive oils and balsamic vinegar, Cordell’s also offers coffee and tea. You will find items that will make your charcuterie board exceed your expectations like olives, nuts and sweet treats.

Candies by Vleta’s

1201 North 1st Street

Downtown Abilene

A local favorite, Candies by Vleta’s is the place to go for candy in Abilene. From chocolates to truffles, white chocolate-covered grapes to my personal favorite the chewy pralines, you cannot go wrong when you make a sweet purchase for your charcuterie board.

Aperitivo

4623 South 14th Street

No time to build a charcuterie board? Visit Aperitivo where you can dine-in, pick-up or inquire about charcuterie catering options. They provide beautiful, tasty charcuterie boards for any occasion.

By Callie Harris

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography