Turned around and the holiday season is upon us. All my friends have already finished Christmas shopping and I haven’t even started yet.

How about that for being prepared?

I am prepared for these holiday events though! Check it.

Nov. 2

El Dia de los Muertos Family Night sponsored by Junior League of Abilene 5 pm – 8 pm

Free admission

The Grace Museum

Who doesn’t love a good sugar skull?

Nov. 9, 5-8 p.m.

ArtWalk: Red, White & YOU

For details, visit center-arts.com.

You can’t forget ArtWalk!

Nov. 12

Abilene Ballet Theatre presents the annual Sugar Plum Fairy Tea at the Abilene Womans Club.

Nov. 17-19

Abilene Ballet Theatre presents “The Nutcracker”

You can’t miss these annual classics. You better get your tickets quick! It usually sells out.

Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m.

Broadway in Abilene presents “STOMP” the musical at the Abilene Convention Center for one night only. This show is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, utterly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered an armful of awards and rave reviews, and has appeared on numerous national television shows.

Celebrity Attractions

If you thought I’d miss an opportunity to see a live musical, you thought wrong!

Nov. 28

29th Annual City Sidewalks annual nighttime downtown event hosted by the Abilene Downtown Association and featuring the Fox 15 Christmas Parade, live music and Christmas tree lighting at the Abilene Convention Center.

The Christmas parade is the perfect opportunity to keep those holiday spirits high!

How many of you make it out to these local events? Keep Abilene fun. Get out, get involved, but most importantly: show up and have fun!

Did I miss something? We will retweet your event if you share it with the #EventsToBeScene hashtag.

Follow Scene on Instagram and Twitter, @AbileneScene. Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series. Check out our #EventsToBeScene Calendar.