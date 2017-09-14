Abilene Loves: Share the Love with Local Businesses

Hello, Abilene! Maybe you caught our Facebook Live or maybe you’ve seen a little ad in our emails about this new program. It’s very exciting and so I wanted to share a little bit about it with you on the blog today. This is your last chance to show love to some of your favorite Abilene businesses. I know you’ve always wanted to #supportyourlocalbusiness. The ballot closes at the end of the day Friday so share the love today!

How to participate:

There are two ways to share the love with the local business of your choice. You can either visit this link and fill the ballot out online.

Or, if you prefer snail-mail, you can tear out pages 38-39 of your September/October issue and send them to the address printed at the top.

Here’s the best part:

If you share the love, Abilene Scene will share the love right back! Reciprocity, am I right? Three lucky voters who complete this ballot will win a $100 cash prize! Here at the Scene Team, we all wish we were eligible. Alas, the sacrifices we make to bring you fun things.

The ballot only has 26 categories this year. So, the time it will take you to share the love is laughably minimal. Winners will be notified in October and profiled in our January edition of Abilene Scene so you can learn even more about the local businesses you love!

To love, or not to love.

That is not the question. Obviously, you have love to give. The real question is who are you going to share it with?

