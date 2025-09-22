Burgers 3 Ways

As the air turns crisp and weekends fill with football and back to school buzz. Burgers are the ultimate crowd pleaser for tailgates, weekend dinners and fall gatherings. Grilling season needn’t end when the leaves fall. Many people move their burger-making indoors, using cast-iron skillets or stovetop grills. Fire up your imagination with variety of patties – beef, turkey, chicken, veggie and an array of toppings!

Basic Beef Burger

1 pound ground beef (80/20 blend for juiciness)

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

sliced cheese (optional, choose your favorite type)

lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles for toppings

condiments of your choice (ketchup, mustard, mayo)

These ingredients come together to create a burger that’s not just juicy but also bursting with flavor.

In a large bowl, gently mix the ground beef with salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and Worcestershire sauce. Be careful not to overwork the meat, as this can lead to tough burgers. Mix until everything is just combined. Divide the mixture into four equal portions. Shape each portion into a patty, making a slight indentation in the center. This helps prevent the patties from puffing up while cooking, ensuring they cook evenly. Place the burger patties on the grill or skillet and cook for about 4-5 minutes on one side. Flip the burgers and cook for an additional 3-4 minutes for medium-rare. Adjust the time if you prefer them more well-done. If you’re adding cheese, place a slice on each patty during the last minute of cooking. This allows the cheese to melt perfectly over the juicy burger. Add your favorite toppings! Classic Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and cheese

Chef Note: Elevate your favorite homemade burgers with a perfectly “soft” fried egg. The golden runny egg yolk is the perfect topping for this juicy burger.

Burger Toppings:

Crispy bacon

Cheddar, Swiss, Gouda or provolone cheese

Sautéed onions: Whether grilled, caramelized or crispy-fried, onions add sweetness.

Avocado or guacamole: The creamy, buttery nature of avocado harmonizes with the egg, while a touch of lime or cilantro in guacamole adds freshness.

Leafy greens: Peppery arugula, baby spinach or crisp romaine are refreshing to the richness of egg and meat.

Chipotle mayo: Smoky and spicy for those who love heat, a dash of sriracha in mayo.

BBQ sauce: Adds sweetness and a smoky taste, pairing well with bacon and egg.

Garlic aioli: Creamy and aromatic, this spread enhances without dominating.

Classic ketchup and mustard: Sometimes, simple is best – these condiments remain faithful companions.

Herb pesto or chimichurri

BBQ Chicken Burgers

These burgers are packed with juicy flavor, featuring sweet onions, smoky BBQ sauce and tangy cheddar cheese that all complement each other perfectly. They offer a healthier and more delicious alternative to fried chicken burgers, making them worth a try even if you’re missing a few spices.

1 pound ground chicken breast

1/4 cup finely grated sharp cheddar cheese

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and Pepper to taste

½ cup barbecue sauce – use homemade or your favorite!

onion slices

1 tablespoon oil

In a large bowl, combine chicken, barbecue sauce, paprika, onion and garlic powder, salt, pepper and cheddar cheese. Mix until just combined, and form 4 patties. To assure patties will stay together, put them in the refrigerator for at least 15 minutes. Preheat the grill or a skillet and cook the burgers until fully cooked through. I used a skillet and cooked mine for about 6 minutes per side. They were juicy and not dried out but cooked thoroughly. While burgers are cooking, heat a skillet on medium heat and add oil. Add sliced onions with a pinch of salt and sauté until caramelized, for about 10 minutes. When burgers are ready, top with gouda (or more cheddar), caramelized onions, barbeque sauce and fresh romaine.

Chef Notes:

For additional flavor and texture, serve on an onion bun.

Keep a meat thermometer nearby. Cook ground chicken to 165°F and beef to 160°F. A recommended practice for restaurants is to preheat the oven and finish cooking burger patties in it to seal in their juices.

Sweet Potato Black Bean Burgers

This veggie burger blends sweet potato and black beans, resulting in a crisp outside and a soft, tender middle. Spices are added to give it a smoky taste. Sweet potatoes offer fiber, vitamin A and antioxidants, while black beans supply protein, iron and fiber. Designed to be hearty and nutritious, this burger provides a variety of vitamins and is a wholesome choice for a balanced meal.

1 large, sweet potato, peeled and cubed

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained

1/2 cup red bell pepper, finely diced

1/2 small red onion, finely diced

1/3 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

¾ to 1 cup panko breadcrumbs (or gluten-free breadcrumbs)

1 large egg, lightly beaten (use a flax egg if vegan)

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder or fresh garlic cloves

Salt and black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons oil

Bring a pot of water to a boil and add the cubed sweet potato. Boil until fork-tender, about 8-10 minutes. Drain and set aside to cool slightly. Combine the sweet potato cubes and black beans. Mash them together with a fork or potato masher until well-mixed but slightly chunky. Stir in the diced red bell pepper, red onion and cilantro. Then add in the panko breadcrumbs, egg (or flax egg), cumin, smoked paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Mix everything together until it’s well combined. If the mixture feels too wet, add a bit more breadcrumbs until it holds together. Divide the mixture into 4 equal portions and form each into a patty. Place them on a plate and refrigerate for about 15 minutes to help them firm up. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Carefully add the patties and cook for 4-5 minutes per side, until golden brown and slightly crispy. Be gentle when flipping, as they can be delicate! Place each patty on a bun and top with avocado slices, lettuce, tomato, red onion and your favorite sauce.

Chef Notes:

These burgers are easy and fun to make with kids.

Cool completely, then layer with parchment in an airtight container and freeze for up to 2 months.

To cook from frozen: Oven: 375°F for 18–20 min, flip halfway Air fryer: 370°F for 10–12 min until crisp and golden

By Chef Darlene

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography