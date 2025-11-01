Candy Cane Cake

I love Christmas! It’s definitely my favorite holiday, and baking is, of course, one of my favorite traditions we do each year. My mom and I plan a whole day where we bake a TON of different kinds of treats. It’s so fun!

I thought I’d share a cake recipe with you that’s perfect for the holidays! It’s easy to make and it looks SO pretty when you cut into it. I baked my white cake recipe (with half the batter dyed red) and cut each layer in half to make thinner stripes. Don’t stress about making all the stripes the same thickness. They’ll look cute with some variety! Then I frosted the cake with a peppermint buttercream and pressed crushed peppermints to the top and sides. It would be fun to serve this at a party and slice the cake in front of guests to reveal the stripes. I hope you enjoy it, and Merry Christmas!

By Elsie Stark