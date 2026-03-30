Spring Cleaning Starts with Letting Go

I think it’s typical to dread the deep spring clean, but the results are effective in improving our physical and mental health load. First, though, one needs to declutter before you clean. I find that it’s easiest to start with the smallest space with the least amount of required work. Maybe it’s a hall closet, laundry room, a guest room or even a junk drawer. Once you conquer one space, regardless of the size, the rest tends to act like a snowball and grow. This might not be a weekend task, but if you can give yourself some time and grace, you’ll be done before you know it. Here are some tips on how to start the process.
Clear out any clothes and shoes that no longer fit or no longer serve a purpose. If you think you might need it again, keep it.
Moving along to books. If you have collections or collectibles, keep them. If there are books you think you will read again, keep them. However, most of us probably have a handful of books on our shelves that aren’t serving a purpose for us any longer. Clean them out to make room for others.
Any junk you have lying around needs to go. This could be anything broken, inside or outside, old papers that are just lying around, outdated electronics, cords that are no longer in use, toys that haven’t been played with in over a year, old blankets, sheets, towels or pillows, etc.
Lastly, when you are done decluttering, please get it out of your house or car quickly! See below for a list of places that accept donations around Abilene.
Now, it’s time for a deep clean. There are several checklists available online that move you through each room of your house. Some of these tasks should be done during regular cleaning, like sanitizing your kitchen sink and backsplash, but during a deep clean, you should also clean out and wipe down your refrigerator and freezer. Find a list that works for you, and then stick with it. Not only will you be able to breathe better in a freshly cleaned home, but removing the clutter chaos will allow your mind to rest easier, too.
Make cleaning even easier with this cleaning calendar.
Donation Drop-Off Locations Around Abilene:
Books
Friends of the Abilene
Library
Global Samaritan
Resources
Goodwill West Texas
Porta Blu Bookshop
Salvation Army
Clothing
AISD – Homeless
Airmen’s Attic, Dyess Air Force Base
Christian Service Center
City Lights
FaithWorks
Goodwill West Texas
Hendrick Home for Children
Hope Haven
InnerCreations, New Beginnings
Joy Over One
Love and Care
Salvation Army
Second Edition, Abilene State Supported Living Center
Serenity House
St. Vincent de Paul
The Thrift House
By Lauren Stafford
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