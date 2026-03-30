Spring Cleaning Starts with Letting Go

I think it’s typical to dread the deep spring clean, but the results are effective in improving our physical and mental health load. First, though, one needs to declutter before you clean. I find that it’s easiest to start with the smallest space with the least amount of required work. Maybe it’s a hall closet, laundry room, a guest room or even a junk drawer. Once you conquer one space, regardless of the size, the rest tends to act like a snowball and grow. This might not be a weekend task, but if you can give yourself some time and grace, you’ll be done before you know it. Here are some tips on how to start the process.

Clear out any clothes and shoes that no longer fit or no longer serve a purpose. If you think you might need it again, keep it.

Moving along to books. If you have collections or collectibles, keep them. If there are books you think you will read again, keep them. However, most of us probably have a handful of books on our shelves that aren’t serving a purpose for us any longer. Clean them out to make room for others.

Any junk you have lying around needs to go. This could be anything broken, inside or outside, old papers that are just lying around, outdated electronics, cords that are no longer in use, toys that haven’t been played with in over a year, old blankets, sheets, towels or pillows, etc.

Lastly, when you are done decluttering, please get it out of your house or car quickly! See below for a list of places that accept donations around Abilene.

Now, it’s time for a deep clean. There are several checklists available online that move you through each room of your house. Some of these tasks should be done during regular cleaning, like sanitizing your kitchen sink and backsplash, but during a deep clean, you should also clean out and wipe down your refrigerator and freezer. Find a list that works for you, and then stick with it. Not only will you be able to breathe better in a freshly cleaned home, but removing the clutter chaos will allow your mind to rest easier, too.

Make cleaning even easier with this cleaning calendar.

Donation Drop-Off Locations Around Abilene:

Books

Friends of the Abilene

Library

Global Samaritan

Resources

Goodwill West Texas

Porta Blu Bookshop

Salvation Army

Clothing

AISD – Homeless

Airmen’s Attic, Dyess Air Force Base

Christian Service Center

City Lights

FaithWorks

Goodwill West Texas

Hendrick Home for Children

Hope Haven

InnerCreations, New Beginnings

Joy Over One

Love and Care

Salvation Army

Second Edition, Abilene State Supported Living Center

Serenity House

St. Vincent de Paul

The Thrift House

By Lauren Stafford