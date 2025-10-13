Change of Scenery

They warn you not to blink, but you did. One day you’re shuffling kids to ballet class or flag football and the next, they’ve grown up, moved out of the house and are ready to start life on their own. Suddenly, the house is way too quiet and their old bedroom is a relic of the past. Cue the waterworks!

When kids move out of their childhood home, there are numerous transitions that will take place. One change that hits closest to home is their vacant bedroom. There are three choices you can make. First, you can make a complete change by repurposing the room. Turn the old bedroom into a space that suits your purpose: workout room, sewing room, extra closet, whatever you dream up. Second, you can keep your child’s room just as they left it. It’s understandable to have a sentimental attachment to the room. But just as your child grows up, so can their old room. This brings us to option three.

Refreshing that old bedroom gives you the chance to pull together a beautiful space while still maintaining the “welcome home” feel when your child comes back to visit. It’s all about striking the right balance.

Clean Out

Before you begin any updates, start with a good room clean out. After years of living in the same room, your child is sure to have some “treasures” lying about. (“Treasures” is the term my family uses to lovingly describe junk.) It’s best if your child can help with the clean out, although time and proximity may prevent this.

As you tackle the room, organize everything that won’t be used again into three piles: keep, donate or trash. Have plastic tubs with lids ready for anything that is kept. Let your kids know that any storage boxes will eventually become their responsibility once they’ve landed in a home of their own. This might encourage your child to use greater discernment while sifting through their old keepsakes.

Time for a Refresh

Kids can be hard on a room. A bedroom gets grungy hosting sleepovers, tracking in mud, arts and crafts, science experiments, not to mention the smells after a sporting event.

There’s nothing like a fresh coat of paint to reset a space. Paint will also touch up any scuffs or dings that have invariably appeared over the years. Think about choosing a nice warm neutral color for the walls. By picking the right shade, the wall color will coordinate with whatever decor you may use in the future.

If it’s in the budget, laying new carpet is also a good idea. Sometimes you don’t realize how worn your carpet really is until you’ve moved all the furniture out of the room. At the very least, rent a carpet cleaning machine or have the carpet professionally shampooed and cleaned.

Furniture Assessment

If the bedroom isn’t going to be used on a daily basis, you can arrange furniture thoughtfully without overcrowding the room. With fewer pieces of furniture, you may be able to switch out the old twin bed for a queen size bed that is more comfortable for your child returning for a visit. If a larger bed isn’t in your budget, consider purchasing only the headboard that can attach to the bed frame. This will still achieve the look you want, and it also saves space in your room.

Leave Storage Space Available

When you clean out your kid’s old bedroom, you may be tempted to use all of that newly discovered space for your own storage. This is certainly a perk but make sure you keep some space available for when your child comes home to visit.

Leave a couple of drawers open and some space available in the closet. Also make sure to have bedside tables located adjacent to electrical outlets so they can charge their devices. You want them to know that the room may be updated, but you were still thinking of them and their comfort as the changes were made.

Update Linens

As you update, don’t forget about your old linens. Obviously, if you switch out the twin bed for a queen bed, you will purchase new sheets and bedding. But don’t neglect your bathroom linens as well. A kid’s bathroom may see more wear and tear than their bedroom. Fresh bath towels, hand towels and wash cloths are a great touch.

Replacing the old shower liner and shower curtain as well as the bathmat are simple updates. Be sure to look at the shower curtain rings to see if they need to be replaced as well.

Include Some Personality

Updating your kid’s old bedroom doesn’t mean you have to take an eraser to the room or its former occupant completely. It’s nice to leave some personal touches that still reflect your child. It could be a piece or artwork that was meaningful to them. Maybe you use a color scheme they’re fond of. And it’s always easy to include some framed photos of family or special memories on a dresser or bedside table.

When your child grows up and no longer lives in their old bedroom, it surely tugs at your heartstrings. You always knew it would happen but why did it happen so fast? Updating their old room to reflect the adult they’ve become can help you move forward as well. You balance the pride you have for their ability to make their way in the world while creating a comfortable space for them to return to for a visit.

By Callie Harris