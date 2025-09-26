Children’s Performing Arts Series: 40th Anniversary Season

The Children’s Performing Arts Series (CPAS) in Abilene is thrilled to announce its spectacular 40th anniversary season — a milestone celebration you won’t want to miss!

Since 1985, CPAS has delighted families and inspired young minds by bringing professional, nationally touring children’s theater productions to Abilene. This year’s line-up is a joyful tribute to four decades of storytelling, imagination and discovery. From beloved literary classics brought to life on stage, to performances that explore the wonders of science and nature and shows that spark creativity through music and rhythm, our 40th season offers something to captivate every young heart and curious mind.

Make plans to join us and see a book come to life on the historic Paramount Abilene stage on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. TheatreWorksUSA will perform a live musical adaptation of the “Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System” based on the original book series published by Scholastic. When the class gets lost on the way to the planetarium, Ms. Frizzle saves the day by blasting into outer space for an epic interplanetary field trip! But when rivalries both old and new threaten to tear the students apart, our young heroes must learn to pull together or risk getting forever lost in the solar system.

On Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., Jeff Boyer returns to Abilene with his “FUN with ENERGY” science show. Jeff brings science to life with an unforgettable, action packed show that makes learning a blast. Through exciting, hands-on demonstrations, Jeff illustrates the laws and forces that power our world, showing kids how energy is all around us and why it matters. With plenty of audience participation and kids invited on stage, this show is as entertaining as it is educational. His inclusiveness and interactive art thrills audiences and provides opportunities for learning, growing and joy. Jeff wows audiences internationally with bubbles, science and comedy. “FUN with Energy” is a dynamic ride full of surprises, discovery and nonstop excitement!

In the spring, Wishing Star Productions returns with everyone’s favorite curious little monkey. Join us on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., for a meatball filled musical adventure! “Curious George: The Golden Meatball” is a delightful new musical based on the beloved books, movies and the award-winning PBS TV show. Specially designed for young audiences, this heartwarming and hilarious adventure is sure to have kids singing, laughing and swinging in their seats! It’s the most delicious day of the year—All-You-Can-Eat Meatball Day—and George is ready to celebrate with his friend, Chef Pisghetti. However, something’s gone wrong. The crowds have disappeared, and a flashy new competitor, Phinneas T. Lightspeed, has stolen the spotlight with his high-tech Meatballs-o-Matic machine! With Chef Pisghetti ready to give up cooking forever, George springs into action. Determined to save the day, George embarks on a meatball mission that takes him all the way to Rome and the world-famous Golden Meatball Contest. Along the way, he learns valuable lessons about friendship, perseverance—and the secret ingredients that make food (and life) truly special.

Children’s Performing Art Series (CPAS) performances are the perfect treat for family audiences. They are live, fun-filled, engaging shows that are as entertaining as they are endearing. Come celebrate with us — where every show is a doorway to learning, laughter and lasting memories!

All shows will take place at the historic Paramount Abilene Theatre on Cypress Street.

Season ticket packages are available now at just $30 each (that’s just $10 per show) and may be purchased online at www.cpasabilene.org or by calling us at 325-677-1161! Individual show tickets will go on sale Fall 2025.

Contributed By Children’s Performing Arts Series