Chorus Abilene working to ‘Keep Abilene Singing’

The holiday season is a time for joy, tradition and togetherness, and what better way to celebrate than through the power of choral music? Chorus Abilene is inviting the community to its annual Christmas Concert on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Wylie Performing Arts Center.

This festive event will feature singers from all five Chorus Abilene ensembles and is sure to be a special night of holiday cheer. The Christmas concert is more than just a night for the choirs to perform. It’s a celebration of music’s unique ability to bring people together during the most wonderful time of the year. Audiences can expect a program filled with lots of fun and diverse holiday music. From the bright voices of the Children’s Chorus to the rich harmonies of the Adult Ensembles, the evening will highlight the talent and dedication of the singers, ages 6 through adult.

Choral music has always been at the heart of Chorus Abilene’s mission. The group’s slogan is “Keep Abilene Singing.” For over three decades, the organization has provided opportunities for singers of all ages and backgrounds to experience the transformative power of music. Singing in a choir is more than learning notes and rhythms. It builds confidence, fosters friendships and strengthens community ties! Research shows that group singing improves mental health, reduces stress and cultivates a sense of belonging, benefits that feel especially meaningful during the holidays.

This season has been an exciting one for Chorus Abilene. The group has a new executive director, Lacey Bilyeu, a summa cum laude graduate of Hardin-Simmons University. She is a classically trained soprano with a Bachelor of Arts in music and a minor in psychology. Originally from Pampa, she brings both her musical expertise and a deep passion for community into her work. With a particular love for choral music, she believes in the unique power of choir to unite people and build lasting connections. In her role at Chorus Abilene, she is working to expand access to high quality choral experiences, strengthen community partnerships and ensure the organization’s mission continues to thrive.

Under the leadership of Bilyeu, Chorus Abilene has launched fresh initiatives to expand programming and deepen its impact. The new Children and Youth Theory Class, taught by local flutist and music educator Alex Carpenter, gives young musicians an accessible way to learn the fundamentals of music theory. Offered immediately after youth rehearsals, the class makes it easier than ever for students in grades first through 12th to grow musically.

Chorus Abilene is also preparing for a huge opportunity – an invitation to perform at Carnegie Hall in 2026 under the direction of its own Dr. Dee Romines. The group will perform a Pre-Carnegie Hall performance in Abilene on Saturday, April 11, 2026. Chorus Abilene wants the community to experience music that will soon be performed on the big stage!

Tickets and more information will be available at chorusabilene.org or reach out to Lacey at lacey@chorusabilene.net.

Contributed By Chorus Abilene