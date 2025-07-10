YOUR SUMMER GUIDE TO MAHJONG, PICKLEBALL & PLAYFUL LIVING

Summer is here and it’s time to play. Longer days, fewer people who are tied to school schedules and lots of vacation time means there is plenty of fun to be had indoors and outdoors. Here are two games that are enjoying surges of popularity in recent years that are perfect to learn, play and perfect this summer.

Mahjong

Mahjong – it’s the new game that’s taking over the world! Well, Mahjong is certainly not new, though it may be new to many readers.

Mahjong was developed in China in the mid-to-late 1800s, around the Yangtze River Delta. By the early 1920s, the game’s popularity had spread to large cities across China. Exporters and marketers saw the game’s potential and began selling the game to American expatriates living in China before introducing Mahjong to the greater American public.

Before long, Mahjong became the latest popular fad in the states. Even President Warren G. Harding and his wife, First Lady Florence Mabel Harding, were fans of the game. Today, Mahjong remains a favorite game to enjoy with family and friends and has seen a recent resurgence in popularity.

Want to get in on the fun and host a Mahjong gathering? Here’s where to start.

SUPPLIES

• TILES – There are an endless array of Mahjong tiles available to purchase. A set of tiles is 166 pieces and come in all sorts of designs, themes and price ranges.

• DICE – You’ll need a pair of standard dice.

• 32 INCH CARD TABLE – You probably already own one of these, but your mom or grandmother probably has one in the hallway closet for playing bridge or dominoes!

• MAT – A neoprene mat allows the tiles to slide easily across the table.

• RACKS – Made of wood or acrylic, racks resemble the racks used in a game of Scrabble, but they’re made to accommodate the size of Mahjong tiles.

• TILE PUSHERS – These handy tools help move tiles around the table without having to overreach.

• OFFICIAL MAHJONG CARD – This card lists all the winning hands.

• PLAYERS – Mahjong is typically played with four players at a table. Of course, you can have more groups of four play as well. The more the merrier!

LEARN HOW TO PLAY

Mahjong is really having a moment so finding a way to learn the game is easier than ever. It’s a game where the more you play, the more you will understand and enjoy.

• FIND A TEACHER – Join a Mahjong learning group for beginners. Helpful teachers will give their expert advice so you will be comfortable hosting a Mahjong party yourself.

• ONLINE RESOURCES – Helpful how-to videos can be found on YouTube and Instagram. There are also gaming apps for you to practice at home.

• LEARN FROM FRIENDS AND FAMILY – If someone in your family or circle of friends has already gotten hooked on Mahjong, see if they could teach you. It’s a great game to play while on vacation, at a family reunion or having friends over to dinner.

HOST A MAHJONG MEET-UP

When you have beefed up your Mahjong skills, have a group of friends over to play. Here are some hosting ideas for your meet-up.

• SINGLE BITE SNACKS – Since everyone handles tiles, dice and cards throughout the game, make snacks easy to eat. Single or two bite snacks on a small plate are best.

• LEAN INTO THE THEME – Make it an extra fun gathering and have some Mahjong-themed items for players to enjoy. Cleverly printed napkins and cups are an easy way to make things festive. (Napkins found at Heyday located at 1395 Albany Street.)

• TABLECLOTH – I love to visit local antique shops to look for vintage tablecloths that are just the right size for my card table. Many are colorful and quirky which is just the vibe you want for a Mahjong party.

Pickleball

Pickleball is another sport that has gotten enormously popular over the last few years. It’s an activity that’s usually outdoors with a lower impact than tennis. It can also be played by people of most ages and athletic ability, making it a “come one, come all” sport.

SUPPLIES

• PADDLES – Even if you’re not sure about learning how to play pickleball, the enticement of buying a cute pickleball paddle just might do it for you. They come in every variety imaginable- inexpensive, pricey, personalized and surprisingly chic.

• COURT OR NET – Abilene has pickleball courts that are available to the public. You can also order your own net and play in your driveway if you have available space.

• PICKLEBALLS – These hard plastic balls look similar to wiffle balls but be sure you are playing with pickleball balls, which are a little heavier.

• PLAYERS AND PARTNERS – Pickleball can be played in singles or doubles. Warning: if your pickleball doubles partner is your spouse, you may want to book marital counseling just after your match.

PICKLEBALL PARTY

The great thing about a pickleball party is that you don’t have to prepare too much to get the event started. No vacuuming or cleaning that guest bathroom! By planning a few things ahead of time, your party will be better than ever.

• EXTRA GEAR – You might consider providing extra pickleball balls and paddles. These items can be purchased inexpensively to have on hand for guests who may not have their own.

• WATER STATION – Even though pickleball is a lower-impact sport than tennis, it’s still active. Be sure friends and family stay hydrated by having a water station available.

• GROUP GAMES – If you are hosting a larger group, it’s always fun to play a group game like “Around the World.” It gets everyone involved and allows people to mingle at the same time.

Summer Friendly Finds

Summer days are filled with lots of exciting outdoor activities. Here are some items that are the perfect complement to outside summer fun.

• SILICON WINE GLASSES – Made of shatter-proof, crackproof silicon, these stemless wine glasses are perfect beside the pool, on the pickleball court or on the patio. The playful colors make them even better! (Glasses can be found at Heyday located at 1395 Albany Street.)

• QUICK-DRY TOWELS – Some summer days are just spent in the pool. These thin, quick drying towels are great for pool days. They’re thin too and easy to store when you don’t need the bulk of traditional towels.

• COATED CANVAS TOTE – What is a must for busy summer activities? A durable tote that can be used to haul ALL the things. This tote is super sturdy, wipeable and cute. It comes in multiple styles and can be embroidered… which you must! (Tote found at The Scouted Stitch @thescoutedstitch on Instagram or thescoutedstitch.com.)

By Callie Harris

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography

