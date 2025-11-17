Gather, Gobble and Get It Together: A Guide to Hosting for the Holidays

Hosting is not for the faint of heart! Once you’ve done it a time or two…or two dozen…you can start to do it in your sleep. But until then, I’ve compiled a list inspired by my closest confidants that might help get you started if it’s your first time.

Create a menu.

Are you going for the traditional turkey and ham proteins with sides of mashed potatoes or scalloped potatoes, roasted sweet potatoes or sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole or bacon wrapped green beans, macaroni and cheese, corn casserole or Fritos corn salad, cranberry salad or cranberry sauce from a can, dinner rolls or crescent rolls, pecan AND pumpkin pie…and maybe the most divisive question…(it’s not whether or not to use giblets in the gravy!), but will you serve stuffing or dressing? Or…will you go the non-traditional route? (Please send us those recipes seriously! We want to know if we should cook them for our families!) In any case, decide if you want help creating your menu. If you do, ask for help. You may want to be the one to make those decisions. These preferences are not only personal to the hosts, but to those attending, as well.

Have a plan.

This is especially helpful if you plan to host groups larger than 12. My dining room table can seat twelve, and I also have 12 settings of China, matching placemats, etc., but I have reserves of other sets that can be pieced together, as needed. However, as a way to give myself grace, I will happily buy nice sets of plastic disposable place settings with a gold or silver rim if I’m hosting 15+ people! (* I’ve only had 1 aunt draw mention to this, and I offered to send them all home with her to wash and use again! Please don’t come at me for this, but if you must, I’m happy to set them out for you to pick up…unwashed…knowing we can get back to entertaining kids, football or not washing as many dishes!)

Bring in some decorations.

Whether it’s a refresh of years past or you are trying something new (…or new to you!), please go see my friends at HeyDay, Oakstreet Shoppe, The Perch, Blue Willow Estate Sales, Vintage Marketplace, etc. They might just have the fresh touch you need. Fresh florals are also great or fake…who can really tell these days?

You are in control of your guest list.

Which means YOU decide who is allowed early access to your home and in the kitchen! Keep in mind that you will need some time to get yourself ready for guests. Hosting is no joke! Between the cleaning and the table setting and the cooking, you will want to make sure you have a chance to refresh yourself, too. Inviting trusted family members and friends to come a little early to help with the finishing touches will ensure you have the chance to present your best self when all is said and done. We all need these people!

Remember that etiquette counts.

I used to think that etiquette sounded “stuffy” and was something we “put on” when we wanted to impress people. My tune on etiquette changed when I started hosting. Even when I host with plastic plates, I always use cloth napkins (or, if you have an aversion to that, at least the really nice linen paper napkins…it is the holidays, after all!), good glassware and good silverware (unless I surpass 30…it used to be 36, but we all lose some of our original sets…and it’s just part of life!). Now I know it’s touches like these that say, “I KNEW you were coming, and that mattered to me!”

Plan for other meals.

It is THE WORST when you get home from ALL the planning, unloading, preparing, etc. ONLY TO REALIZE YOU CAN’T FEED YOUR FAMILY UNTIL THE “ACTUAL” MEAL HAPPENS! Can you tell I speak from experience? Frozen cinnamon rolls, eggs that can easily be scrambled or fried, fruit, yogurt, granola, etc. This can be managed, but easily cleaned up. You don’t know until you know, but your family, especially if you have kids or people staying with you, will appreciate having it around. It will fill stomachs until the main course, if early, or create a charcuterie and cheese board as an appetizer before dinner!

You might not believe hosting is for you. In that case, I would do as my mother does. She lovingly brings a helpful dish, helps in the kitchen last minute (IF REQUESTED!) and brings a WHOLE dessert. Unless instructed by the host, please don’t ever bring any dish/dessert that needs to be constructed/cooked at the host’s house! If you know their taste, a well-done flower arrangement or a good bottle of wine will go a long way in getting you an invite to next year’s shindig!

By Lauren Stafford

Photos By Hailey Rotenberry