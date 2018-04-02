Modern Weaving DIY at The Grace

Last Thursday, we created a modern weaving DIY while learning the basic techniques, including modern knots and patterns, thanks to The Grace Museum. Christi and I had a grand ole time trying not to tie knots in our yard.

Now, here’s the truth. You can’t really learn how to weave and finish a project in two hours. But I was so excited I went straight home after the class and finished it off myself while my husband and I watched a movie.

Susan from Spero Designs really knows what she’s doing folks. She gave us all a workbook to take home so we can reference it for future projects! AND… Good news. She’s back at The Grace Museum on April 12 to teach intermediate level techniques!

I might just go back for that because I really loved this new form of expression. You wouldn’t believe it, but it’s so forgiving! When, like me, you are used to working with yarn for very finicky projects like crocheting or knitting it’s a hard concept to grasp until you actually experience it.

Here’s the thing too: weaving is surprisingly easy. If you missed last week’s class you could likely learn enough on YouTube to be set to go for the next level on April 12th!

Clearly, I can’t get enough of the Grace Studio events this spring. Join me! It’s a good time.

-Bailey



