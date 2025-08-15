New Broadway season includes “Book of Mormon”

Abilene Auditorium at the Abilene Convention Center and Nederlander National Markets recently announced the 2025- 2026 Broadway in the Big Country season. This marks the second season of this exciting partnership. The new lineup includes four touring shows – the nine-time Tony Award®-winning Best Musical, “The Book of Mormon;” the smash-hit musical comedy “Mrs. Doubtfire;” the Tony Award® and Grammy Award®-winning Best Musical “Hadestown;” and America’s longest running musical, “Chicago.” Season renewals began in May.

OCT. 9 – “THE BOOK OF MORMON”

This musical comedy written by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez follows two Mormon missionaries sent to Uganda who struggle to convert villagers facing severe challenges like famine, poverty and the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The musical is known for its irreverent humor and exploration of faith in a challenging environment. In addition to nine Tony Awards®, the show has received the Grammy® for Best Musical Theater Album, four Oliver Awards (including Best Musical) and five Drama Desk Awards, including the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Musical.

DEC. 9 – “MRS. DOUBTFIRE”

This musical is based on the 1993 hit film of the same name, which in turn was based on the 1987 young adult novel “Madame Doubtfire” by Anne Fine. The show is set in San Francisco. However, the timeframe has been updated to the 21st century. Awards for the show include a Tony Award® for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical; Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Actor in a Musical; and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding New Musical, Outstanding Actor in a Musical and Outstanding Director of a Musical.

FEB. 19 – “HADESTOWN”

With music, lyrics and book by Anaïs Mitchell, this show tells a version of the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. Mitchell’s haunting, jazz-inflected folk opera follows Orpheus’ mythical quest to overcome Hades and regain the favor of his one true love, Eurydice. “Hadestown” has won eight Tony® Awards and was nominated for 14 Tony Awards® in 2019. The show is part of the North American national tour with performances scheduled until June 2026.

MAY 3 – “CHICAGO”

The final musical of the season was created in 1975 with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and a book by Ebb and Bob Fosse. The show is a satirical look at fame, justice and the media in roaring 1920s Chicago. The story follows two vaudevillian murderesses, Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, who are locked up at the county jail and trying to get media attention and fame. This hit musical is the recipient of 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy® and thousands of standing ovations. For ticket information, call the Convention Center box office at 325-268-5036 or stop by at 1100 North 6th St.

By Sidney Schuhmann Levesque